Computex 2022: AMD Live Blog Keynote (2am ET/06:00 UTC)

 by Ryan Smith on May 23, 2022 1:00 AM EST
Although COVID isn't over quite yet, things are close enough for this year's Computex event. Kicking things off once again is AMD, who is broadcasting a keynote address headed up by the one and only Dr. Lisa Su.

According to AMD, the PC-focused keynote it titled "Advancing the High-Performance Computing Experience" and will cover both mobile and desktop, with AMD and its partners focusing on cutting edge hardware and "breakthrough performance." AMD's Computex keynotes rarely disappoint, and we don't expect this one too, either.

So be sure to join us at 2am Eastern (06:00 UTC) to catch a glimpse of what AMD has planned for the rest of 2022 and beyond.

