Bitspower Quietly Launches its First Ever Air CPU Cooler, The Phantom

More known for its custom water cooling components, Bitspower has released its first-ever air-based CPU cooler, the Phantom. Designed for the entry-level market, the Phantom includes a single 120 mm RGB enabled cooling fan and supports Intel's latest LGA1700 desktop socket and AMD's AM4 socket.

With a height of 158 mm, the Phantom is compatible with most desktop cases. It is constructed of aluminum, with four copper heat pipes attaching the large aluminum fin stack to the cold plate. To aid in heat dissipation, it uses a single 120 mm cooling fan which includes RGB for users looking to add a bit of flair to their system. The cooling fan included has a maximum speed of 1800 RPM, which Bitspower claims the fan has an airflow rating of 80 CFM, and it operates with a maximum volume of 34 dBA.



The Bitspower Phantom CPU Cooler is installed onto a mini-ITX motherboard.

Despite the official listing on the Bitspower website not providing much information on specification and capability, I reached out to Bitspower CEO Vincent Yu and confirmed what the webpage leaves out. This includes the official dimensions of the Bitspower Phantom CPU cooler, which has a relatively small footprint of 116 x 51 x 158 mn. Vincent Yu also confirmed that the Bitspower Phantom could dissipate heat from most desktop processors, with a rated TDP of 200 W.

The Bitspower Phantom air cooler is available directly from its website for 1450 TWD. Still, Bitspower has confirmed to me that it will be available in other regions soon with an expected MSRP of $55.

Source: Bitspower

