AMD Keynote and Dr. Lisa Su at CES 2022: Live Blog (7am PT, 15:00 UTC)

10:07AM EST - Double 1080p Gaming

10:07AM EST - Enormous Generational uplift

10:07AM EST - 1.3x ST, 2.0x Graphics

10:06AM EST - Up to 5 GHz

10:06AM EST - DDR5, LPDDR5, USB4, Wi-Fi 6E

10:06AM EST - Same technology powering PCs, Consoles, and Teslas

10:05AM EST - Zen3+ core, RDNA2, 6nm

10:05AM EST - Launching Ryzen 6000 Mobile

10:05AM EST - Record market share for AMD

10:05AM EST - 150+ AMD designs in 2021

10:05AM EST - Partnerships with all major OEMs

10:05AM EST - A new mobile CPU every year

10:05AM EST - Executed a multi-generation roadmap

10:04AM EST - New Ryzen Mobile CPUs

10:04AM EST - Industry shipped 350m PCs in 2021

10:04AM EST - Notebooks +49%

10:04AM EST - Strong growth in PCs

10:03AM EST - Also, gamers

10:03AM EST - Raising the bar in experience

10:03AM EST - Selecting EPYC to power infrastructure

10:03AM EST - powered by AMD

10:03AM EST - Making everyone more productive everywhere

10:02AM EST - AMD is pushing the envelope

10:02AM EST - Trend will increase

10:02AM EST - high performance computing megacycle

10:02AM EST - preview next-gen technologies

10:02AM EST - Lisa Su to the stage

10:01AM EST - 3 .. 2 .. 1 .. go!

10:00AM EST - The recording has started... with a countdown

09:56AM EST - 3 minutes to go time

09:45AM EST - It's the first week of a new year, which can only mean it's the annual CES trade show! As per usual, the big names have major presentations set up to outline their products for the rest of the year. We're starting bright and early today with AMD first out of the gate, and we're expecting CEO Dr. Lisa Su to present details about the upcoming Ryzen processors as previewed yesterday at the CES awards. Come join us at 7am PT / 10am ET / 15h00 UTC to get all the details.