AMD Keynote and Dr. Lisa Su at CES 2022: Live Blog (7am PT, 15:00 UTC)
January 4, 2022
AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.
10:07AM EST - Double 1080p Gaming
10:07AM EST - Enormous Generational uplift
10:07AM EST - 1.3x ST, 2.0x Graphics
10:06AM EST - Up to 5 GHz
10:06AM EST - DDR5, LPDDR5, USB4, Wi-Fi 6E
10:06AM EST - Same technology powering PCs, Consoles, and Teslas
10:05AM EST - Zen3+ core, RDNA2, 6nm
10:05AM EST - Launching Ryzen 6000 Mobile
10:05AM EST - Record market share for AMD
10:05AM EST - 150+ AMD designs in 2021
10:05AM EST - Partnerships with all major OEMs
10:05AM EST - A new mobile CPU every year
10:05AM EST - Executed a multi-generation roadmap
10:04AM EST - New Ryzen Mobile CPUs
10:04AM EST - Industry shipped 350m PCs in 2021
10:04AM EST - Notebooks +49%
10:04AM EST - Strong growth in PCs
10:03AM EST - Also, gamers
10:03AM EST - Raising the bar in experience
10:03AM EST - Selecting EPYC to power infrastructure
10:03AM EST - powered by AMD
10:03AM EST - Making everyone more productive everywhere
10:02AM EST - AMD is pushing the envelope
10:02AM EST - Trend will increase
10:02AM EST - high performance computing megacycle
10:02AM EST - preview next-gen technologies
10:02AM EST - Lisa Su to the stage
10:01AM EST - 3 .. 2 .. 1 .. go!
10:00AM EST - The recording has started... with a countdown
09:56AM EST - 3 minutes to go time
09:45AM EST - It's the first week of a new year, which can only mean it's the annual CES trade show! As per usual, the big names have major presentations set up to outline their products for the rest of the year. We're starting bright and early today with AMD first out of the gate, and we're expecting CEO Dr. Lisa Su to present details about the upcoming Ryzen processors as previewed yesterday at the CES awards. Come join us at 7am PT / 10am ET / 15h00 UTC to get all the details.
