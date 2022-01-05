CES 2022: ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED With Latest AMD Barcelo APU

With a wide variety of laptops, notebooks, and gaming-focused solutions expected to be announced during CES 2022, ASUS has unveiled that it has updated its Zenbook 14 OLED series for 2022. The AMD version (UM3402) has various features, including AMD's latest 5000U series 'Barcelo' APU, with up to 16 GB of LPDDR4X memory, Wi-Fi 6E, 1 TB of PCIe 3.0 x4 storage, and a 14-inch 90 Hz OLED display.

The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) is designed around the core design of the previous series but has been invigorated for 2022 with updates to the core specifications. ASUS includes a 14-inch 16:10 OLED touchscreen display with a 2880 x 1800 resolution and a 90% screen-to-body ratio. The panel itself has a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut which is Pantone validated, is VESA HDR 500 certified, and has a fast 90 Hz refresh rate. Along the top bezel is a webcam, but ASUS hasn't provided specifications of it at this time.

Some of the finer specifications include AMD's latest Ryzen 7 5825U APU with 8-cores and 16-threads and support for up to 16 GB of LPDDR4X 4266 MT/s memory, with a 1 TB PCIe 3.0 SSD and Wi-Fi 6E/BT 5.2 connectivity. One of the main design aspects of the Zenbook 14 OLED is a 180° ErgoLift hinge, which allows it to be laid out flat while providing power is a 75 Wh lithium-polymer battery.

The dimensions measure 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm (WxHxD) and weighs around 2.87 lb, making it a lightweight and slimline option for users on the go.

While ASUS offers multiple designs of its Zenbook 14 OLED, the AMD variant (UM3402) is only available in Jade Black. In terms of IO, the Zenbook 14 OLED includes two USB 3.2 G2 Type-C and one USB 3.2 G2 Type-A port, with one 3.5 mm audio combo jack, one HDMI 2.0 video output, and a microSD card reader. ASUS also includes a full-size ErgoSense keyboard with an integrated ErgoSense touchpad, which doubles up as a Numpad.

The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) will be available in Q2 2022, but ASUS hasn't provided us with pricing at this time.

Source: ASUS