Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit: Day 1 Keynote Live Blog

Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit: Day 1 Keynote Live Blogby Dr. Ian Cutress on November 30, 2021 6:04 PM EST
06:59PM EST - Excited about Android/Qualcomm collaborations
06:56PM EST - 'Innovation happens first on Android'
06:55PM EST - Google to the stage
06:54PM EST - Over 30+ OEMs
06:54PM EST - Snapdragon defines premium android
06:54PM EST - Big stuff happening next year
06:53PM EST - Partner with Qualcomm and cement Qualcomm as the leader in this space
06:53PM EST - The leader in mobile gaming
06:53PM EST - Gaming is the best
06:52PM EST - Co-CEO of ESL to the stage
06:50PM EST - Announcing partnership with ESL
06:50PM EST - >Do gamers _really_ know what they want/need ?
06:50PM EST - Working with gamers
06:50PM EST - Working with the ecosustem
06:49PM EST - 10-bit HDR gaming, VRS
06:49PM EST - Pushing the boundaries of mobile gaming
06:49PM EST - high resolution displays, connectivity
06:48PM EST - maximum FPS
06:48PM EST - enabling qualcomm to bring desktop-level to mobile
06:48PM EST - Fast growing industry
06:47PM EST - Leading form of entertainment
06:47PM EST - Mobile gaming is now mainstream gaming
06:47PM EST - Now for gaming
06:46PM EST - Musician is doing a set later today
06:43PM EST - Musician to the stage now
06:42PM EST - industry first to stream lossless CD bluetooth audio
06:42PM EST - true to life for gaming and calls
06:42PM EST - lag free audio for gaming
06:41PM EST - Now for audio
06:41PM EST - Leica used to have a Huawei relationship, it's now with Qualcomm
06:40PM EST - Lights looks mode available for snapdragon smartphones - ai enhancement
06:37PM EST - Now a camera expert to the stage
06:36PM EST - Take smartphone cameras to next gen quality
06:35PM EST - make the camera contextually aware
06:35PM EST - Professional edits
06:35PM EST - Also use AI on top
06:34PM EST - Now 8K
06:34PM EST - Computational HDR
06:34PM EST - 4K HDR video recorded on snapdragon
06:33PM EST - Multi-gigapixel speeds on the camera
06:33PM EST - Qualcomm pushes the boundaries on camera
06:31PM EST - Super excited about getting traction globally
06:30PM EST - mmWave enables much more spectrum possibilities
06:29PM EST - Give customers new capabilities to drive their lives and businesses
06:28PM EST - Working hard on C-band on Verizon
06:28PM EST - mmWave in New Jersey
06:28PM EST - 10,000s of USD to make it happen
06:26PM EST - With smartphones
06:26PM EST - 8K Livestream HDR over 5G mmWave to mainland US with Verizon 5G and bitripple
06:25PM EST - 3.5 Gbps uplink
06:25PM EST - Enables the ability to store all your data in the cloud as if it was local
06:24PM EST - Upload speed is just as important as download
06:24PM EST - Continuing the part of the story
06:24PM EST - World first 10G modem using 3GPP release 16
06:23PM EST - Only solution supporting mmWave and Sub-6
06:23PM EST - 4nm process efficiency
06:22PM EST - X65 is first release 16 modem
06:21PM EST - Most people watching the livestream are likely relying on a wireless technology, Wi-Fi or 4G/5G
06:21PM EST - More computation in the cloud, more data in the cloud, so connectivity has to be there and reliable
06:21PM EST - Reliable connectivity is required
06:20PM EST - Start with connectivity
06:20PM EST - Will be able to continue to redefine premium mobile experiences
06:20PM EST - evolution of social interactions, gaming
06:20PM EST - Today is about how snapdragon with continue to provide experiences and improve on them
06:19PM EST - Without compromising battery life
06:19PM EST - Apply AI to everything
06:19PM EST - AI perf/watt
06:19PM EST - Connected via 5G, naturally
06:19PM EST - But true scaling occurs at the edge with end-user devices
06:19PM EST - Scaling in the datacenter
06:18PM EST - AI is an incredible technology
06:18PM EST - Building technologies across every single area of processing and connectivity to build the best of what you can get in mobile
06:18PM EST - Snapdragon remains the platform with industry leading performance and features
06:17PM EST - What you come to expect from Qualcomm
06:17PM EST - There's more you can do with a smartphone
06:17PM EST - No-one has ever said 'my connection is fast enough'
06:17PM EST - Engineering solutions
06:16PM EST - Snapdragon at the center
06:16PM EST - Laptops, gaming, XR
06:16PM EST - Influencing more than just smartphones
06:16PM EST - taking mobile technology to new experiences
06:15PM EST - Demand for mobile is at an all-time high
06:15PM EST - exceeding user experience
06:15PM EST - Qualcomm defines premium
06:13PM EST - Industry changes
06:13PM EST - All about the flagships
06:13PM EST - 'I heard this is the coolest tech industry event'
06:12PM EST - Cristiano Amon to the stage, CEO
06:12PM EST - ecosystem of partners here at the event
06:12PM EST - Lineup of announcements today
06:12PM EST - rising beyond user expectation
06:12PM EST - build the brand
06:12PM EST - new era for the brand, prem performance
06:12PM EST - Snapdragon 8 series platform
06:11PM EST - rejig the brand
06:11PM EST - Simplified mobile platform naming structure
06:11PM EST - Bold changes to logo and badge designs
06:11PM EST - Thrilled with the evolution
06:11PM EST - Prepare for the next snapdragon
06:10PM EST - 80% in china
06:10PM EST - Snapdragon has 53% brand awareness globally
06:10PM EST - They invited some to the event
06:10PM EST - These are super fans
06:10PM EST - 3.5M snapdragon insiders around the globe
06:10PM EST - 2B+ snapdragon devices
06:09PM EST - Preference for snapdragon global all time high
06:09PM EST - Driving next gen experiences
06:09PM EST - Snapdragon for a decade
06:08PM EST - Don McGuire to the stage, CMO
06:08PM EST - And we begin
