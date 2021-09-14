The Apple 2021 Fall iPhone Event Live Blog 10am PT (17:00 UTC)by Andrei Frumusanu on September 14, 2021 10:30 AM EST
It's that time of the year again - Apple's fall iPhone event, where we expect the Cupertino company to unveil its newest generation family of iPhones - likely the iPhone 13 series.
Last year's iPhone 12 series introduced a new industrial design, and we generally expect Apple to iterate and refine upon the form of last generation's phones. The industry rumblings are that we might be seeing some new generation OLED panels for the Pro models and high refresh rates for the first time. Cameras remain a mystery on whether Apple will upgrade things this generation.
Naturally, we also expect Apple to introduce a new generation processor in the form of the A15. Apple's latest iterations of SoC silicon have been ground-breaking and industry leading, and we very much expect the new chip to further push the envelope in performance and efficiency.
The live blog will start along with the event at 10am PT / 17:00 UTC / 19:00 CEST.
peevee - Tuesday, September 14, 2021 - link12s Pro Max looks fine. Too bad they refuse to switch to USB-C.
Oh, wait, I am not supposed to use the built-in time machine yet? Reply
lemurbutton - Tuesday, September 14, 2021 - linkOne last thing: Tim Cook pulls out the MBP 16" featuring an A15-based M2X SoC with 8/2 big.Little cores that are 50% faster ST than 5950x in SPEC, 32-core GPUs that does 10.4 Tflops, 120Hz miniLED display, ultra thin, and 30 hours of battery life. Reply