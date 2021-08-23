Hot Chips 2021 Keynote Live Blog: Designing Chips with AI, Synopsys

Hot Chips 2021 Keynote Live Blog: Designing Chips with AI, Synopsysby Dr. Ian Cutress on August 23, 2021 3:20 PM EST
03:26PM EDT - a few minute until the Synopsys keynote starts
03:28PM EDT - Today's Keynote Speaker is CEO Aart de Geus about Machine Learning in EDA tools
03:28PM EDT - Here's a preview
03:28PM EDT - https://www.anandtech.com/show/16784/using-ai-to-build-processors-google-was-just-the-start-says-synopsys
03:32PM EDT - 'If you know chips, you know Synopsys'
03:33PM EDT - At the center of every advance in EDA since
03:33PM EDT - Undergrad in Switzerland
03:34PM EDT - Being able to see the world in different perspectives
03:34PM EDT - Hot Chips is where you find the best architects
03:35PM EDT - New SysMoore Era
03:35PM EDT - The mission for the next 20 years - architecting intellegence
03:35PM EDT - Architecting of smarts
03:35PM EDT - Smart drive impactg
03:36PM EDT - Smart Everything
03:36PM EDT - Ideas and engineering -duct tape and WD40
03:37PM EDT - Impact of printing press - 20m books after printed press was 'redescovered'
03:38PM EDT - Software and Silicon
03:39PM EDT - Add in Thermal effects
03:39PM EDT - Solving systemic issues, security, silicon life cycle, functionality
03:39PM EDT - balancing all the requirements
03:39PM EDT - Applying the vision with optionality in the middle
03:39PM EDT - Techonomics
03:40PM EDT - ML algorithms need to be computing in time
03:40PM EDT - Growth in the amount of data
03:40PM EDT - 'Can we do that AI thing'
03:41PM EDT - Data generated by humans is minmal
03:41PM EDT - compared what's generated by machines
03:42PM EDT - Using AI to be more effective with system requests and requirements
03:42PM EDT - Systemic Complexity vs Exponential Ambition = Sysmoore
03:43PM EDT - Systemic complexity vs scale complexity - we've solved scale complexity
03:44PM EDT - replacing no because with yes if
03:44PM EDT - Moore's Law doesn't always mean smaller devices
03:45PM EDT - Angrsrom has the word Angst in it!
03:45PM EDT - A booster pack to Moore's Law
03:45PM EDT - System of Chips
03:45PM EDT - AI is driving a rethink in architectures
03:45PM EDT - Function and form
03:46PM EDT - Form must follow function
03:48PM EDT - Sorry the animations here keep overwriting each other
03:48PM EDT - Talking about architecture and development
03:49PM EDT - blocks vs construction vs time - all about the next level of abstraction
03:49PM EDT - Levels of abstraction
03:51PM EDT - Now time for EDA
03:51PM EDT - IP reuse
03:51PM EDT - Integrating ML into EDA
03:52PM EDT - Now for circuit simulation
03:54PM EDT - Developing AI for EDA
03:54PM EDT - Using AI to do more
03:54PM EDT - AI enables better automation - EDA already has lots of automation
03:54PM EDT - Arm enabled IP reuse
03:55PM EDT - looking hardware at latency and capacity of communication
03:55PM EDT - 4nm in production today
03:56PM EDT - Fusion compiler - 500 cases
03:56PM EDT - Everyone of Synopsys tools has some form of machine learning
03:57PM EDT - Can you enable ML on design flow
03:57PM EDT - Using you enable autonomous design? YES
03:58PM EDT - But it gets harder with AI
03:58PM EDT - Moving form win/lose to better/worse
04:00PM EDT - Design Space Optimization, not just exploration
04:00PM EDT - using everything they've learned in the past
04:00PM EDT - results from real designs
04:00PM EDT - This is in december 19
04:01PM EDT - Best result is well above any human design
04:01PM EDT - Tested 10-100x more than a human design team
04:02PM EDT - This is untrained
04:02PM EDT - Using a trained version
04:03PM EDT - Here's another example of a customer result
04:04PM EDT - Single engineer vs a team
04:04PM EDT - A third example
04:05PM EDT - Learning from final results
04:07PM EDT - Free t-shirt on the QR code
04:07PM EDT - with the diagram in
04:07PM EDT - Using DSO.ai at the microarchitecture level
04:08PM EDT - Can you get AI to make microarch adjustments?
04:08PM EDT - Architecture searches
04:08PM EDT - with cells
04:09PM EDT - Using AI to optimize for a software workload
04:10PM EDT - Software design might blow out a physical design e.g. dynamic power peaks
04:11PM EDT - SW power emulators
04:11PM EDT - Simulate millions of cycles of software on a design
04:12PM EDT - Analyze software power hotspots
04:12PM EDT - Using AI to optimize for thermal issues, switching, or errata
04:13PM EDT - Everything in the chain matters
04:14PM EDT - 25% better power by simulating software workload
04:14PM EDT - optimization in design by analyzing software
04:16PM EDT - Now going back to buildings
04:17PM EDT - Beauty in chip design
04:18PM EDT - Understanding what to right to do something
04:18PM EDT - all about trust and teamwork
04:19PM EDT - Using EDA to develop chips to run better EDA tools to design better chips
04:19PM EDT - One of the greatest chips Aart has ever seen
04:20PM EDT - Great engineers are great artists
04:20PM EDT - 'Be catalysts of the impossible'
04:21PM EDT - Q&A Time
04:24PM EDT - Q: Can ML help with Spec compliance with IP blocks? A: Yes, depends on the model. Coverage is a function of how many errors you can detect. knowing your test structures, learn from patterns to how to stimulate your devices. Intersection of verification and optimization
04:24PM EDT - Q: How long does DSO take to converge / resources are needed in the examples? A: It's a function of the size of the complexity. 20 cores ran from days to a week
04:25PM EDT - Q: What does DSO need through input? A: RTL, areas of focus, every variable you need
04:27PM EDT - Q: Will constaints become suggestions? A: Yes in that direction - you will learn where to trust where making something less fixed will end with a better result.
04:28PM EDT - Q: What ML tools did Synopsys use. A: Secret sauce!
04:30PM EDT - Q: Do we need new description languages aside from RTL? A: Yes, but you're the pro! Whenever you can optimize the lower steps, it moves you up the stack is architect - in you can enrich the language on the optionality, this is how you will never be happy but you will make it better
04:32PM EDT - That's a wrap
