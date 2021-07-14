EVGA Teases an AMD X570 Dark Edition: For Ryzen 5000 Enthusiasts

Legendary overclocker Vince "KINGPIN" Lucido, part of EVGA's in-house design team, posted to his Facebook page an image that has caused a bit of a stir. The post is captioned 'The red pill', with an image of the appears to be the rear of an EVGA Dark series motherboard using AMD's famous Zen logo. This points to a potential AMD Ryzen version of its board, and this would be the first AMD-based EVGA motherboard since back in days of AMD's Athlon 64 processors. Most recently, EVGA has made hardware parts for two primary vendors: motherboards for Intel and graphics cards for NVIDIA. So making something AMD again is quite a shock.

EVGA's Dark series of motherboards typically cater towards enthusiasts and overclockers, with premium controller sets and a wide variety of features designed for pushing silicon to the limit. Dissecting the teased image posted by Vince Lucido on Facebook, we can see the EVGA X570 or X570S Dark series motherboard will feature one 24-pin 12 V ATX motherboard power input two 12 V EPS ATX CPU power inputs, and two full-length PCIe 4.0 slots.

Looking at what memory support the board might have, the rear of the board looks to only feature two memory slots, which is common on Dark series models, with two or more PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots likely to be a feature. Glancing the rear of the power delivery, there does look to be at least 14 power stages, with given the pedigree and status of EVGA's Dark series models, it could easily be a 16-phase monster.

At the moment, EVGA hasn't officially said anything about the launch of the EVGA X570/X570S Dark, but we expect an announcement in due course, hopefully with pricing and expected availability.