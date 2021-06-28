Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 888+ 5G Speed Bin at 3GHz

Today for the first day of Mobile World Congress, Qualcomm is announcing its usual yearly mini-refresh of its flagship Snapdragon SoC in the form of the new Snapdragon 888+. As in the previous few generations, right around the summer period, Qualcomm is taking advantage of the completed spring device cycle and shifting focus onto newer devices in the second half of the year with, and a new SoC that’s slightly boosts performance.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Flagship SoCs 2021 SoC Snapdragon 888+ Snapdragon 888 CPU 1x Cortex-X1

@ 2.995GHz 1x1024KB pL2



3x Cortex-A78

@ 2.42GHz 3x512KB pL2



4x Cortex-A55

@ 1.80GHz 4x128KB pL2



4MB sL3 1x Cortex-X1

@ 2.84GHz 1x1024KB pL2



3x Cortex-A78

@ 2.42GHz 3x512KB pL2



4x Cortex-A55

@ 1.80GHz 4x128KB pL2



4MB sL3 GPU Adreno 660 @ 840MHz DSP / NPU Hexagon 780



32 TOPS AI

(Total CPU+GPU+HVX+Tensor) Hexagon 780



26 TOPS AI

(Total CPU+GPU+HVX+Tensor) Memory

Controller 4x 16-bit CH



@ 3200MHz LPDDR5 / 51.2GB/s



3MB system level cache ISP/Camera Triple 14-bit Spectra 580 ISP



1x 200MP or 84MP with ZSL

or

64+25MP with ZSL

or

3x 28MP with ZSL



4K video & 64MP burst capture Encode/

Decode 8K30 / 4K120 10-bit H.265



Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG



720p960 infinite recording Integrated Modem X60 integrated





(LTE Category 24/22)

DL = 2500 Mbps

7x20MHz CA, 1024-QAM

UL = 316 Mbps

3x20MHz CA, 256-QAM



(5G NR Sub-6 + mmWave)

DL = 7500 Mbps

UL = 3000 Mbps Mfc. Process Samsung

5nm (5LPE)

The new Snapdragon 888+ is a speed bin of the Snapdragon 888 that we’ve seen earlier in the year. What’s changed in the new unit is that Qualcomm is upgrading the CPU frequencies from the original 2.84GHz to 2.995GHz – a 5.2% performance upgrade. It’s not too much of a major upgrade, and I’m curious to see how it plays out in terms of power consumption as the X1 cores in the 888 were already quite power hungry.

Besides the CPU uplift, the AI engine has also seen a combined performance uplift through frequency bumps as well as software optimisations that increases the AI throughput from 26 TOPS up to 32 TOPS. As a reminder, this is an aggregate figure across all of the SoC’s computational blocks of CPU, GPU, and DSP/NPU.

The one thing that’s not been upgraded this year is the GPU performance, which is a bit unusual for a “+” part as normally in the past few years we’ve also seen frequency increases on this SoC block. Generally, this can be explained through the fact that the Adreno 660 in the Snapdragon 888 is already running at extremely high frequencies and corresponding high-power draw, and most devices today are not able to sustain those peak performance states – further increasing frequencies would have little benefits.

ASUS, HONOR, Vivo and Xiaomi were partner vendors which endorsed the new Snapdragon 888+ and are working on devices featuring the chipset. We should be expecting the first Snapdragon 888+ devices to start being announced in the third quarter.

