After Selling HyperX to HP, Kingston Resurrects FURY Brand for DRAM and SSDs

Last week, we reported that the highly anticipated acquisition of Kingston's HyperX gaming brand by HP was completed for the sum of $325 million. As we noted, the terms of the deal did not include any of the HyperX branded DRAM, flash, or storage products, which is Kingston's bread and butter, as the deal focused more on the gaming accessory business as well as the brand value. We have now learned that Kingston is rebranding the DRAM and storage products it retains as the FURY series.

Although Kingston is planning a formal announcement of the brand on the 19th of July 2021, it shared details with us on some of its new key ranges. The FURY series isn't new to Kingston, as it debuted back in 2014 as one of its more affordable memory ranges designed for gamers on a budget. Kingston has rebranded its own series in preparation for a new start and marketing strategy for its consumer-focused DRAM and storage products.

From the new product lines, the Kingston FURY Renegade memory series will feature speeds of up to DDR4-5333 MT/s, with both RGB and non-RGB options available. The rebranded FURY Beast series will sit as the new entry-level in its gaming-centric DRAM products, with DDR3 and DDR4 products with speeds of up to 3733 MT/s. Its FURY Impact range offers competitive options for laptops, NUCs, and other types of small form factor systems, with DDR3 and DDR4-3200 SO-DIMMs. Kingston has yet to unveil any details about its impending FURY storage products at this time.

There's no word on availability or price at present, but we expect to find out more on the 19th of July 2021, when Kingston officially unveils its new FURY products to the public.

Source: Kingston