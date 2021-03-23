Intel to Revive ‘Tick-Tock’ Model, Unquestioned CPU Leadership Performance in 2024/2025

Intel to Revive ‘Tick-Tock’ Model, Unquestioned CPU Leadership Performance in 2024/2025by Dr. Ian Cutress on March 23, 2021 6:31 PM EST
- Posted in
- CPUs
- Intel
- Tick-Tock
- 7nm
- Chiplets
- Pat Gelsinger
- Meteor Lake
- Tiles
As part of today’s announcements, during Intel’s Q&A session after the prepared remarks, CEO Pat Gelsinger explained how Intel is going to revive its fortunes when it comes to its leading edge compute products. One of Gelsinger’s mantras seems to be that unquestioned leadership products bring unquestioned leadership margins for those products, and for Intel to execute, it needs to return to its days of old.
In the past, through the 1990s, 2000s, and into the 2010s, Intel’s manufacturing philosophy was known as ‘Tick-Tock’. This means that for every product generation, the leading edge compute hardware was either a Tick (process node enhancement), or a Tock (microarchitecture enhancement). Each generation would alternate between the two, allowing Intel to take advantage of a familiar design on a new process node, or using a mature node to enable a new performance-focused design. That policy was scuppered when delays to Intel’s 10nm forced Intel into more of a Tick-Tock-Optimization-Optimization-Optimization model.
Today CEO Pat Gelsinger stated that at Intel’s core it has to re-establish the Tick-Tock model that enabled repeated leadership in the CPU ecosystem, buoyed by a healthy CPU roadmap. Part of this is re-establishing discipline in Intel’s ranks to continually provide both microarchitecture updates and process node updates on a regular expected cadence. Pat stated as part of the call that Intel will look towards a confirmed yearly process node improvement, and as a result, there might be a lot of Ticks in the future, with a push to more Tocks as well.
On top of this commentary, Pat Gelsinger also stated that Intel’s CPU roadmaps are already baked in through 2021, 2022, and 2023. The company is thus looking to 2024/2025 for ‘unquestioned CPU leadership performance’, which traditionally means the fastest processor for single thread and multi-thread workloads. This is for sure a laudable goal, however Intel will also have to adapt to a changing landscape of chiplet processor designs (coming in 2023), enhancing on-die accelerators (GNA already present), and also what it means to have leadership performance – in the modern era, leadership performance doesn’t mean much if you’re also pushing lots of Watts. Intel stated that its 7nm process is now comfortably on track to deliver Meteor Lake, a client CPU using tiles/chiplets, in 2023, however we are likely looking to a 7nm variant or even external processes for a 2024/2025 product. Intel has also stated that it is looking to consider the core of its leading edge compute on external foundry processes, although one might argue that this doesn’t explicitly say ‘CPU’.
It is also worth noting that Intel/Gelsinger isn’t calling its disaggregated silicon as ‘chiplets’, and prefers to use the term ‘tiles’. This is because Intel’s tiles amount to long wires across 3D packaging technologies like EMIB and Foveros, compared to package-based multi-die interconnect that require buffers as well as control fabric. Tiles by this definition are more costly to implement than chiplets, and have additional thermal considerations by having high-powered silicon close together, so it will be interesting to see how Intel balances these new packaging technologies with the more cost-sensitive elements of its portfolio, such as client processors.
It’s been known that Intel’s microarchitecture teams haven’t been idle waiting for 10nm to come through the pipe, with a number of designs ready and waiting to go for when the process node technology matures. With any luck, if Intel can get a headwind with 7nm, when 2024 rolls around it might all come thick and fast.
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
8 Comments
View All Comments
atomicWAR - Tuesday, March 23, 2021 - linkI would love to see that happen. But with Intel's track record as of late. I'll believe it when I see it. Reply
Operandi - Tuesday, March 23, 2021 - linkReally? Remember Bulldozer? That wasn't that long ago and AMD came back in essentially one architecture and Intel has a lot more resources at their disposal.
Personally I just hope 2024/25 is enough time for AMD to gain enough market share and reach more of a market parity with Intel so their aren't perpetually at a disadvantage. Its super hard to compete technologically when your main competitor operates at scale several times what you do. Reply
Gigaplex - Tuesday, March 23, 2021 - linkBulldozer was a bad architecture and it succeeded in getting process node upgrades. It's not relevant to Intel's track record on not getting new process node upgrades, which is what derailed Tick-Tock.
Also, Zen was aided by Jim Keller. Keller left AMD for Intel, where he basically butted heads with their management and left without Intel making good use of him. Reply
drothgery - Tuesday, March 23, 2021 - linkI'd read somewhere that Adler Lake has a lot of Keller's fingerprints on it, so we'll see there. He left AMD before Zen launched, too. Reply
Marlin1975 - Tuesday, March 23, 2021 - link"Intel stated that its 7nm process is now comfortably on track..."
They said the same thing about 10nm for years. And the intel 10nm of today is not what they started with. Reply
Colin1497 - Tuesday, March 23, 2021 - linkTick Tock doesn't really date back to the 1990s. Reply
Techie2 - Tuesday, March 23, 2021 - linkEven if Intel was able to become the CPU performance leader I'd never allow the purchase of any of their products by our company due to Intel's documented history of crime and anti-trust law violations in their efforts to prevent a free, level marketplace for consumers. Intel's evil management mentality almost eliminated AMD and choice for all consumers. Intel could not pay me enough to use their products and they certainly don't deserve my business. Voting with you wallet can prevent exploitation. Reply
inighthawki - Tuesday, March 23, 2021 - linkThey forgot a few of the "Optimization"s in the picture. Reply