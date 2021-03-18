Intel Drops Teaser For Upcoming Xe-HPG GPU Architecture

Intel Drops Teaser For Upcoming Xe-HPG GPU Architectureby Ryan Smith on March 18, 2021 5:00 PM EST
With the launch of their first-iteration Xe-LP architecture now firmly in the proverbial rearview mirror, Intel’s GPU division has turned its sights towards its next consumer-focused GPU architecture, Xe-HPG. Today the company has posted a very light teaser video advertising the forthcoming architecture.
Xe HPG microarchitecture teaser = 🍬👀 pic.twitter.com/kdzBokBiW4— Intel Graphics (@IntelGraphics) March 18, 2021
The brief, 30 second promotional video highlights how Xe-HPG is built on top of Intel’s current Xe-LP architecture. And while there aren’t any concrete technical details disclosed within the otherwise abstract video, it’s notable that the video does briefly show 5 layers of blocks on the Xe-HPG chip. Assuming for the moment that Intel isn’t being quite literal here – a 5 layer GPU would be extravagant and hard to cool, to say the least – it’s more likely an allusion to the number of Execution Units (EUs) or some other aspect of the architecture.
Finally, the video also includes a short block of binary text as a further game for the audience to play.
10100000
11101101
11010000
For the moment we don’t have a solid idea of what it means. But no doubt someone will figure it out before too long.
Otherwise, this will no doubt be the first of many teasers for Xe-HPG. While Intel hasn’t provided a more recent roadmap for chips based on the architecture, the company previously announced in 2020 that they were aiming for a 2021 launch. And with the first DG2 chip already in the labs as of October, we know that Intel is well underway in bringing up Xe-HPG silicon.
Source: Intel
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
6 Comments
View All Comments
Machinus - Thursday, March 18, 2021 - link035
160
237
208 Reply
tpurves - Thursday, March 18, 2021 - linkwhelp those numbers could be IP and yep... 35.160.237.208 works as an ip address that redirects you to https://xehpg.intel.com/ Reply
shabby - Thursday, March 18, 2021 - linkWon't this be oem only? Seems kinda pointless to hype it up. Reply
CiccioB - Thursday, March 18, 2021 - linkIt's an IP address: 35:160:237:208
Try it, it will bring you to the Xe HPG Intel page!
Have I won something? Reply
kpb321 - Thursday, March 18, 2021 - linkWill Intel's card be the best card you can buy because it will be the only one actually in stock anywhere and they win by default? Reply
MenhirMike - Thursday, March 18, 2021 - linkDepends: How's the Mining performance of those cards? Reply