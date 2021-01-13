CES 2021: ASUS Unveils ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop, Ryzen 5000 Mobile

Following AMD's announcement of its new next-generation Ryzen 5000 mobile processors at CES 2021, vendors have been quick to unveil its laptops. ASUS has seen a busy CES 2021 so far, including its announcement of new Strix laptops, designed for gaming on the move. One of these is the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15, which is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 H processor and is paired up with NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX mobile graphics.

The ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 (G533) includes a 15.6-inch 1440p DCIP-3 display with a 165 Hz refresh rate and has support for VESA Adaptive Sync. It has a thin bezel design with an 85% screen to body ratio, which ASUS claims is an improvement over its 2020 model. The basis of the design is around Cyberpunk, with ASUS looking to capitalize on the launch of game developer and publisher CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077.

Designed with Esports in mind, the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 uses AMD's latest Ryzen 5000 H mobile processor alongside NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 and 3080 mobile graphics, and it will be available with up to 64 GB of DDR4-3200 memory. It includes Dolby Atmos support with four integrated speakers with an internal microphone with noise cancellation assistance. There's a 90 Wh Type-C charger, with Wi-Fi 6, one USB 3.2 G2 Type-C with support for DisplayPort, three USB 3.2 G1 Type-A, and an RJ45 port powered by an unspecified Ethernet controller.

ASUS hasn't currently provided pricing on the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15, but we expect to hear more soon.

