CES 2021: Dynabook Announces New Satellite C40 Pro Laptop

It's not often that the range becomes the brand, but in the case of Dynabook, which used to be an affordable range of laptops, has announced a couple of new models for 2021. The new Dynabook Satellite Pro C40 is powered by Intel's 10th generation processors, with a 14" screen and an integrated HD webcam.

The Dynabook Satellite Pro C40 includes a dark blue chassis, with a thickness of just 18.9 mm and a weight of 1.55 KG. Some of the main features include a full-sized keyboard, an internal HD webcam, with a dual array microphone. It is powered by an Intel 10th generation processor, with a 14 inch 1080p non-glare screen, with a USB 3.2 G2 Type-C port that supports charging, external displays, and data transfer. Networking capabilities include a Gigabit Ethernet port, Wi-Fi 5, with support for Bluetooth connectivity.

Prices for the Dynabook Satellite Pro C40 will start at $499.

Interested in more of the latest industry news? Check out our CES 2021 trade show landing page!