CES 2021: ADATA Announces New XPG Levante Pro 360mm AIO

The XPG 'The Future Of Gaming' event at the all-digital CES 2021 trade show has given us an insight into what to expect from ADATA's gaming division. One of its announcements includes an update to its RGB-enabled Levante series of AIO CPU coolers. The new XPG Levante Pro includes a 2.1" LCD color display on the pump and is equipped with a 360 mm radiator.

The XPG Levante Pro is based on its previous Levante ARB 360 mm AIO cooler, with a couple of notable upgrades. It is now equipped with a 2.1 " LCD screen built into the pump cap, which users can customize to display images or text and display vital system information such as temperatures and voltages.



The previous generation XPG Levante 360 AIO CPU cooler

XPG states that the Levante Pro uses Asetek's 7th generation PWM pump and includes three XPG Vento Pro 120 mm ARGB cooling fans with support for PWM to keep the large 360 mm radiator cool. At this time, XPG hasn't provided us with any images of the new Levante Pro, any technical specifications, or what sockets it will support. Still, it's likely to include support for the latest Intel LGA1200 and AMD AM4 platforms.

XPG, at this time, hasn't provided details on availability or pricing.

