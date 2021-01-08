CES 2021: XPG MANA Gaming Gum, Chewable Caffeine For Gamers

CES 2021: XPG MANA Gaming Gum, Chewable Caffeine For Gamersby Dr. Ian Cutress & Gavin Bonshor on January 8, 2021 12:00 PM EST
It's not April Fools Day, but ADATA XPG has lifted the lid on one of its latest gaming products for CES 2021. XPG Gaming Gum is designed to give gamers a boost with chewable caffeine. XPG first teased this on its official Twitter page back in March 2020.
The new XPG MANA Gaming gum includes caffeine and a vitamin called Lutein, which is reportedly beneficial for eye health. It remains to be seen if chewing gaming gum can be a proper substitute for proper eye health, with plenty of options available on the market, including eyewear with blue light filters. It is recommended that gamers and those who regularly use a PC often take breaks, as prolonged exposure to screens can cause dryness of the retina.
With a lot of emphasis on energy products in the gaming market reliant on caffeine, it is recommended that users moderate the use of stimulants. The XPG Gaming Gum we are told has a minty fresh flavor. XPG isn't the first to unveil gaming gum, with Razer announcing its Respawn range of gaming consumables last year. Perhaps Duke Nukem might be the ideal customer as he tends to run out of gum a lot.
There's currently no word on pricing or availability.
Interested in more of the latest industry news? Check out our CES 2021 trade show landing page!
2 Comments
View All Comments
Chaitanya - Friday, January 8, 2021 - linkWhat is Lutein? also more useless psychotropic drugs is what world doesnt need. Reply
Operandi - Friday, January 8, 2021 - linkSo..... frivolous, gaudy, and pointless RGB on literally just about everything. Over priced gaming chairs with shit build quality and horrible ergonomics (also gaudy and ugly AF). Ok, whatever..... now "gaming gum"????.
I don't buy any of this dumb shit anyway but the PC gaming scene is becoming really annoying just to be around. Reply