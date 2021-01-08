CES 2021: Thermaltake Launches TOUGHAIR Series Air Coolers

This year at CES, Thermaltake is unveiling three new air coolers, the Toughair 110, 310, and 510. Each model is aimed at a different CPU segment and looks to offer an affordable and supports most of the popular desktop chipsets, including Intel's LGA1150 and AMD's AM4 socket.

The Thermaltake Toughair series includes three different models, each with different levels of cooling capability. The smallest of the trio is the Toughair 110, which includes a horizontal low-profile single fan design for chassis with space restrictions and is capable of cooling CPUs with a TDP of up to 140 W.



The Thermaltake Toughair 110 Low Profile CPU Cooler

Moving up the series, the Toughair 310 and 510 share the same vertical fin stack array, with the 310 coming with one 120 mm PWM fan capable of variable speeds from 500 to 2000 RPM, while the 510 is supplied with two. The stack itself uses four 6 mm copper heat pipes with direct contact for more optimized heat dissipation and is compatible with Intel's latest LGA1200 and 115x, with support for AMD's AM4, AM3, and AM2 chipsets. The Toughair 310 can support CPUs up to 170 W, while the 510 with two 120 mm fans can support up to 180 W.



Toughair 310

The Thermaltake Toughair 110, 310, and 510 come with a 2-year manufacturer's warranty and are set to cost $35, $40, and $50, respectively.

Toughair 510

