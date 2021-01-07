CES 2021: Acer Touts Trio of 4K and 1440p High Refresh Rate Gaming Monitors

Gaming monitors have tended to prefer lower resolutions and higher refresh rates, but catering to the wide variety of users in the market, Acer has also been developing monitors for gamers who want higher resolutions with those same high refresh rates. Set to be released under their Nitro and Predator families, for CES 2021 the company is promoting a mix of new and previously-announced (i.e. delayed) monitors, which will provide both high resolutions and the faster refresh rates that make gaming monitors so smooth. Plus, the pricing looks solid.

Acer Nitro XV282K KV – UHD and FreeSync with HDMI 2.1

First unveiled back in September in China, Acer is bringing its first HDMI 2.1 monitor, the Acer Nitro XV282K KV, over to North America. Although a handful of a name, it is clearly targeted at the latest generation of consoles, specifically the Xbox Series X, as this UHD display features both VESA Variable Refresh (FreeSync) and HDMI 2.1, making it a perfect choice for those looking to pair the console with a high-refresh rate UHD display.

The 28-inch panel offers 3840x2160 resolution, and up to 144 Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync support. Acer claims 1 ms response time as well. This IPS display also offers 90% of the P3 color gamut, and Acer claims 100,000,000:1 contrast. The display is rated for HDR 400, and it comes with an included HDMI 2.1 cable for easy connection.

The Acer Nitro XV282K KV will be available in the US in May, starting at $899.99 USD.

Acer Predator XB273U NX – QHD and G-SYNC

Second up is a totally new monitor from Acer, the 27-inch Acer Predator XB273U NX. The 2560x1440 display features Acer's Agile-Splendor IPS panel, and can achieve an impressive 275 Hz refresh when overclocked.

It also supports HDR, and up to 95% of the P3 gamut. Acer claims 0.5 ms response time in gray to gray transitions, and coupled with the high refresh rate, should make for a very smooth experience. This display offers NVIDIA G-SYNC variable refresh rate. It also features the new NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer, which measures the time between a mouse click and the pixel actually changing, and is a feature aimed at the pro-gamer crowd for gameplay analysis.

The Acer Predator XB273U NX will be available in May starting at $1099.99 USD.

Acer Predator XB323QK NV – UHD and G-SYNC

Finally, Acer is also offering an update on their 31.5-inch behemoth G-Sync monitor, the Acer Predator XB323QK NV. This monitor was first announced back in June of 2020 with a September ship date, but it has since been pushed out to May of this year.

Aimed at the high-end of the market, the Acer Predator XB323QK NV offers a high-refresh UHD display with 3840x2160 resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate. Sporting DisplayHDR 400 certification, the monitor can produce 90% of the P3 gamut.

Like the other monitors being promoted today, the Acer Predator XB323QK NV will also available in May. Pricing will start at $1199.99 USD.

Source: Acer