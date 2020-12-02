Qualcomm Tech Summit 2020: Day Two Live Blog (10:00 ET, 15:00 UTC)

AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.

10:07AM EST - AI also augments smartphones

10:07AM EST - New virtual worlds

10:07AM EST - XR is taking gaming to a new level

10:07AM EST - Mobile gaming is a social norm

10:06AM EST - Most smartphone gamers play 6+ hours a week

10:06AM EST - 1.4 trillion smartphone pictures taken in 2020

10:06AM EST - Imaging and best-in-class camera experience is often #1 requirement for a smartphone

10:05AM EST - One device does it all, powered by S888

10:05AM EST - Gaming is very different on the smartphone

10:04AM EST - 'gaming is a multiplayer activity' - I dispute that. I really do

10:04AM EST - Be on the move and play anywhere

10:04AM EST - Now gaming consoles - the future of gaming is mobile

10:04AM EST - Fewer dropped calls on 5G

10:04AM EST - More bandwidth in a smartphone

10:04AM EST - Fiber gateways

10:03AM EST - Size, weight, AI effects

10:03AM EST - multiple feed recording simultaneously

10:03AM EST - AI augmentation

10:03AM EST - Smartphones are more versatile than a separate camera

10:03AM EST - Communicate with people while watching Netflix

10:03AM EST - Amazing camera experience

10:03AM EST - Smartphones outweigh TVs with 4K/8K HDR

10:02AM EST - Enhancing the experience of technology in the home to make the smartphone surpass all of them

10:01AM EST - Culmination of many years of work, thousands of engineers

10:01AM EST - Major upgrade in every respect

10:01AM EST - Ziad Asghar for the Technical Deep Dive

10:01AM EST - That jacket looks odd

10:01AM EST - 888 = Eight Eighty Eight

10:01AM EST - Snapdragon sets the benchmark for the connected age

10:00AM EST - Don McGuire on the virtual stage

10:00AM EST - Here we go

09:58AM EST - Yesterday Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 888, and X60 modem, but didn't go into any of the details we love. That was left for today's keynote presentation

09:57AM EST - We're a few minutes from starting

09:51AM EST - With day one of Qualcomm's annual summit announcing its new Snapdragon 888 smartphone processor, today is the day where we get all those shiny technical details. Stick with us here at AnandTech from 10am ET to get the information as it is announced through our Live Blog!