Qualcomm Tech Summit 2020: Day Two Live Blog (10:00 ET, 15:00 UTC)by Dr. Ian Cutress on December 2, 2020 9:42 AM EST
10:07AM EST - AI also augments smartphones
10:07AM EST - New virtual worlds
10:07AM EST - XR is taking gaming to a new level
10:07AM EST - Mobile gaming is a social norm
10:06AM EST - Most smartphone gamers play 6+ hours a week
10:06AM EST - 1.4 trillion smartphone pictures taken in 2020
10:06AM EST - Imaging and best-in-class camera experience is often #1 requirement for a smartphone
10:05AM EST - One device does it all, powered by S888
10:05AM EST - Gaming is very different on the smartphone
10:04AM EST - 'gaming is a multiplayer activity' - I dispute that. I really do
10:04AM EST - Be on the move and play anywhere
10:04AM EST - Now gaming consoles - the future of gaming is mobile
10:04AM EST - Fewer dropped calls on 5G
10:04AM EST - More bandwidth in a smartphone
10:04AM EST - Fiber gateways
10:03AM EST - Size, weight, AI effects
10:03AM EST - multiple feed recording simultaneously
10:03AM EST - AI augmentation
10:03AM EST - Smartphones are more versatile than a separate camera
10:03AM EST - Communicate with people while watching Netflix
10:03AM EST - Amazing camera experience
10:03AM EST - Smartphones outweigh TVs with 4K/8K HDR
10:02AM EST - Enhancing the experience of technology in the home to make the smartphone surpass all of them
10:01AM EST - Culmination of many years of work, thousands of engineers
10:01AM EST - Major upgrade in every respect
10:01AM EST - Ziad Asghar for the Technical Deep Dive
10:01AM EST - That jacket looks odd
10:01AM EST - 888 = Eight Eighty Eight
10:01AM EST - Snapdragon sets the benchmark for the connected age
10:00AM EST - Don McGuire on the virtual stage
10:00AM EST - Here we go
09:58AM EST - Yesterday Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 888, and X60 modem, but didn't go into any of the details we love. That was left for today's keynote presentation
09:57AM EST - We're a few minutes from starting
09:51AM EST - With day one of Qualcomm's annual summit announcing its new Snapdragon 888 smartphone processor, today is the day where we get all those shiny technical details. Stick with us here at AnandTech from 10am ET to get the information as it is announced through our Live Blog!
Luminar - Wednesday, December 2, 2020 - linkQualcomm should just license Apple's M1 chip. Reply
Ian Cutress - Wednesday, December 2, 2020 - linkApple doesn't license its chips to anyone. Nor sell it for use in anyone else's systems. What you're proposing would be a fundamental change to Apple's business model. Reply
Luminar - Wednesday, December 2, 2020 - linkQualcomm should just move to China and steal Apple's IP, then. This would be a win-win situation, as Qualcomm would face 0 legal repercussions while enabling much more efficient and faster chips in the mobile sector. Reply
mode_13h - Wednesday, December 2, 2020 - linkSpeaking of licensing, I'd imagine Qualcomm is probably doing some contingency planning to deal with the potential for unfavorable licensing terms by Nvidia -- ARM's new master.
For one thing, it'll be interesting to see what happens with Adreno, now that the supplier of Snapdragons' CPU cores is chock-full of GPU IP (both Mali and Nvidia's own designs). Either Qualcomm could drop Adreno and just license their GPUs as well, or maybe sever ties with ARM entirely and switch to something like RISC V CPU cores, if there would be an implementation with competitive performance and efficiency. Staying the present course would probably lead them to be less and less competitive with other SoCs that simply license all their IP from ARM/Nvidia. Reply