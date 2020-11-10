ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
PC Components
Smartphones & tablets
Systems
ENTERPRISE & IT
GUIDES
DEALS

The Apple Fall 2020 Mac Event Live Blog: 10am PST (18:00 UTC)

 by Andrei Frumusanu on November 10, 2020 11:23 AM EST
0 Comments | Add A Comment
0 Comments + Add A
Comment

Today Apple is expected to pull the trigger on new ‘Apple Silicon’ Macbooks. Years in the making, today we should be hearing about a lew of new devices from the Cupertino company which ditch x86 processors in favour of their own in-house designs.

We don’t know exactly what Apple has in store for us, but an upsized chip variant of the A14, maybe an A14X, is going to be a likely bet. Whatever Apple presents today, following the event, expect an in-depth microarchitectural exploration of the A14 and the Firestorm cores – with us attempting to put into context Apple’s big bet on Apple Silicon and how the competitive landscape might look like.

PRINT THIS ARTICLE
POST A COMMENT

0 Comments

View All Comments

Copyright © 2020. All rights reserved.
BENCH
TOPICS
FOLLOW
ABOUT

Log in

Don't have an account? Sign up now