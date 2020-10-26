Akasa Turing Fanless Case Review: Unrivalled Noiseless NUC

Silent computing systems are preferable for a multitude of use-cases ranging from industrial applications (where dust and fans make for a troublesome configuration) to noiseless HTPCs (particularly for audiophiles). Akasa has been providing thermal solutions in multiple computing verticals for more than 20 years, with a particular focus on passive cooling. Akasa targeted the NUC form-factor early, with the introduction of the Newton chassis for Ivy Bridge NUCs in early 2013. Last year, the company unveiled the Turing fanless case for the Bean Canyon NUCs. It marked a complete re-design of their NUC solution. This review takes a look at the build process and performance characteristics of a NUC8i5BEK board in the Turing chassis.

Introduction

Use-cases for many silent or decade long deployment computing systems require the complete absence of any moving parts. In industrial deployments, the reason may be the need to avoid performance loss due to cooling efficiency degradation resulting from dust build-up. For professional creators, it may be due to the need to avoid extraneous noise affecting the work output. The average home consumer may also prefer a silent system to better focus on the work at hand. For HTPCs, multimedia content can be enjoyed without distractions - an aspect that may be of paramount importance to audiophiles.

Traditionally, passively cooled computing systems have either been woefully underpowered for general purpose use, or carried a significant premium in terms of both cost and physical footprint. Recent advancements in compute performance per watt and novel passive cooling chassis designs (that do not cost an arm and a leg to mass-produce) have combined to give consumers the ability to create powerful, yet affordable, fanless systems. Akasa has been offering passively-cooled cases for NUC boards since 2013.

Akasa Fanless NUC Cases - A Brief History

Akasa introduced their first NUC fanless chassis for the Ivy Bridge NUC, and quickly expanded their offerings to include standard desktop, low-profile, and waterproof models. Since then, each generation has seen variants of the same chassis with a few tweaks. Once ever few years, the company has thrown in some interesting re-designs. Broadly speaking, the fanless NUC cases from Akasa fall into one of these families:

Newton

Tesla

Pascal (IP65)

Plato (low profile)

Turing

The Plato models are low-profile (38.5mm in height), while the Pascal models are IP65-rated (waterproof). The Turing has a contemporary design. Almost all of the recent models support 2.5" drive bays. The Akasa offerings for various NUCs are summarized in the table below.

Akasa Fanless NUC Cases Chassis Model NUC Generation Notes Newton

Newton V

Tesla

Pascal 3rd Gen. (Ivy Bridge) NUCs V model for the vPro Ivy Bridge NUC Newton H

Tesla H

Newton X 4th Gen. (Haswell) NUCs Tesla H includes 2x 2.5" drive bays Newton T

Tesla T Bay Trail Atom (Embedded) NUC Newton T is taller, while Tesla T is wider Newton L Bay Trail Celeron NUC Newton MC

Newton S

Plato MC

Plato

Plato X

Max S

Max MT

Pascal MC 5th Gen. (Broadwell) NUCs Max S includes a rear serial port and an ODD bay

Max MT includes a rear serial port and two 2.5" SATA trays

Newton MC includes a front serial port

Newton S includes a rear serial port

Plato low-profile cases support i3 and i5 models, X supports i7 in addition

Pascal MC supports only the i3 model Newton P Braswell NUCs Newton S6

Plato X6

Max MT6 5th Gen. (Broadwell) NUCs & 6th Gen (Skylake) NUCs Replaceable front and rear panels to support both 5th and 6th Gen. non-i7 NUCs

Characteristics similar to the non-6 variants Newton S6T 6th Gen (Skylake) NUCs Support for non-i7 Skylake NUCs only

Similar to Newton S6 except for the power switch and LED being on the top panel instead of the front Galactico Skull Canyon NUC Newton AC Apollo Lake Celeron NUC Newton S7

Plato X7

Pascal MD 7th Gen (Kaby Lake) NUCs Newton S7D

Newton D3

Plato X7D

Pascal MC3 7th Gen (Kaby Lake & Kaby Lake-R) NUCs D3 includes a front serial port, while S7D has it in the rear panel Newton JC Gemini Lake NUCs Plato X8

Pascal BC

Turing 8th Gen (Coffee Lake) NUCs Turing is a contemporary re-imagination of a fanless NUC chassis Plato PX

Newton PX 8th Gen (Whiskey Lake) Pro NUCs Turing FX 10th Gen (Comet Lake) NUCs Contemporary Turing design with updated I/O panels

The unit we are looking at today is the first Bean Canyon NUC Akasa Turing chassis. As mentioned in the Frost Canyon NUC review, the Bean Canyon NUC offers a better all-round package. With the introduction of the 10nm Ice Lake processors with a leap in graphics capabilities and the incoming mini-PCs based on that, the Bean Canyon models currently in the retail channel may offer excellent value for money (given that they are going to be discounted). As we shall see in the rest of the review, the Akasa Turing can act as the perfect case for users looking to silence the Bean Canyon NUC.

Setting the Stage

Akasa had provided us with a review sample of the Turing from the first batch last year, and Intel sent us the NUC8i5BEK (Core i5-based Bean Canyon NUC) for use with the Turing. This provided us with the opportunity to look at the performance characteristics of the actively cooled version and compare it against the Turing-based passively cooled one for the same BIOS settings and internal hardware configuration.

A judicious choice of build components tuned for low-power and energy-efficient operation is advisable for passively-cooled builds. Towards that, we chose DDR4 SODIMMs that had a maximum operating frequency corresponding to the qualified memory type for the NUC8i5BEK. On the storage side, we chose a DRAM-less entry-level NVMe SSD with good power efficiency.

G.Skill Ripjaws DDR4-SODIMM (F4-2400C16S-8GRS)

Western Digital SN500 PCIe 3.0 x2 NVMe SSD

Note that these components are from the time of the build last year - Since then, WD has introduced the SN550 PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD as an update for the same entry-level segment.

This review will not go into the hardware features of the Bean Canyon NUC. For that, readers may refer to the review of the NUC8i7BEH - the version with a Core i7 processor. The Core i5 version being looked at today carries over all the features that matter - a 28W TDP processor with four cores and eight threads, Iris Plus Graphics with integrated eDRAM, USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) support on all external Type-A ports, a single Thunderbolt 3 port, and 4Kp60 support with HDCP 2.2 on the HDMI port. This configuration will serve users well even with the Tiger Lake NUCs on the horizon, particularly for non-HTPC applications. Unless 8K playback and AV1 hardware acceleration are needed, the Bean Canyon NUCs can do an excellent job even for HTPCs.



Size Comparison of NUC vs Akasa Turing Silent

We put the standard kit through our benchmarking process first. Following that, we disassembled the unit, and transferred the board to the Akasa Turing. The same benchmarks were processed again on the Turing build. The power consumption and thermal stress tests were performed on both units. In addition to the comparison between the actively-cooled and passively-cooled versions of the NUC8i5BEB, we also consider some of the other passively cooled PCs reviewed earlier, as well as a couple of other recent UCFF NUCs. In the table below, we have an overview of the various systems that we are comparing. The relevant configuration details of the machines are provided so that readers have an understanding of why some benchmark numbers are skewed for or against the Intel NUC8i5BEB (Akasa Turing) when we come to those sections.

Comparative PC Configurations Aspect Intel NUC8i5BEB (Akasa Turing) Intel NUC8i5BEB (Akasa Turing) Intel NUC8i5BEK (Standard Kit) ECS LIVA Z2 Intel NUC10i7FNH (Frost Canyon) Intel NUC8i7BEH (Bean Canyon) Zotac ZBOX CI660 nano CPU Intel Core i5-8259U Intel Core i5-8259U GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 RAM G.Skill Ripjaws F4-2400C16-8GRS DDR4 SODIMM

16-16-16-40 @ 2400 MHz

2x8 GB G.Skill Ripjaws F4-2400C16-8GRS DDR4 SODIMM

16-16-16-40 @ 2400 MHz

2x8 GB Storage Western Digital WD Blue WDS500G1B0C

(500 GB; M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 x2; SanDisk 64L 3D TLC) Western Digital WD Blue WDS500G1B0C

(500 GB; M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 x2; SanDisk 64L 3D TLC) Wi-Fi Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 9560

(2x2 802.11ac - 1733 Mbps)

(Not usable - Missing antennae) Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 9560

(2x2 802.11ac - 1733 Mbps)

(Not usable - Missing antennae) Price (in USD, when built) $314 (barebones)

$134 (Akasa Turing kit)

$568 (as configured) $314 (barebones)

$134 (Akasa Turing kit)

$568 (as configured)

Prior to a discussion of the performance characteristics of the passively-cooled configuration, it is worthwhile to take a look at the build process for the machine. This is followed by a couple of sections devoted to the benchmark numbers for various workloads in order to determine if going the fanless route entails leaving out some performance potential on the table. A section on the HTPC aspects and a detailed discussion of the power consumption and thermal performance of the build precedes the concluding remarks.