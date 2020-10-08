AMD Zen 3 Announcement by Lisa Su: A Live Blog at Noon ET (16:00 UTC)

One of the most anticipated launches of 2020 is now here. AMD's CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, is set to announce and reveal the new Ryzen 5000 series processors using AMD's new Zen 3 microarchitecture. Aside from confirming the product is coming this year, there are very few concrete facts to go on: we are expecting more performance as well as a competitive product. The presentation is scheduled to last 30 minutes, so we hope there is some juicy information to go on.

Come back at Noon ET for reporting and analysis at AnandTech.