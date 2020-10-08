AMD Zen 3 Announcement by Lisa Su: A Live Blog at Noon ET (16:00 UTC)by Dr. Ian Cutress on October 8, 2020 9:15 AM EST
One of the most anticipated launches of 2020 is now here. AMD's CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, is set to announce and reveal the new Ryzen 5000 series processors using AMD's new Zen 3 microarchitecture. Aside from confirming the product is coming this year, there are very few concrete facts to go on: we are expecting more performance as well as a competitive product. The presentation is scheduled to last 30 minutes, so we hope there is some juicy information to go on.
:nudge> - Thursday, October 8, 2020 - linkSo Z3N it hurts Reply
prophet001 - Thursday, October 8, 2020 - linkThis is pretty exciting.
Why does AMD keep using the same socket though? Seems like you're inevitably forced to make sacrifices for the sake of keeping the same pin-out. That doesn't seem worth it. Reply
charlesg - Thursday, October 8, 2020 - linkProbably to differentiate themselves from the 'other' group who requires a new motherboard just about every new processor.
While it is handy to be able to upgrade the CPU on your MB, I have to admit I do it far less than I thought I would. I build for the future and I find myself replacing almost the entire system after a number of years.
That said ... because this next zen gen will likely work in my B450, I'm seriously considering upgrading my 2700x. Reply
Olaf van der Spek - Thursday, October 8, 2020 - linkIt's not like any AM4 CPU will work in any AM4 board.. compatibility is quite limited.
Intel's approach is at least more understandable.
I've upgraded a CPU once, from Pentium MMX 200 to K6-2 400. In hindsight, I should've bought a new motherboard. Reply
philehidiot - Thursday, October 8, 2020 - linkYeh I agree with you. The idea that you can is great but practically for me it hasn't happened. By the time I considered a CPU upgrade, so much had moved on that I'd probably have upgraded the moho anyway, regardless of compatibility.
The counter arguments to that are first (and foremost) that continued compatibility gives people on smaller budgets (or who have a good enough CPU now anyway) the chance to buy a stopgap (or use an existing) CPU, facilitate an upgrade and then replace the CPU at a later date. That's great.
The other argument is that CPU life cycles had been extended artificially because of Intel sandbagging and a lack of competition. It may well be that a resurgent AMD may present us with reasons to upgrade CPUs more frequently by providing real improvements and enabling us to do that on the same mobo makes it far more likely that we will.
I remember upgrading CPUs every couple of years back in the day. I've only recently ditched Haswell and DDR3 and it was the bloody side channel exploit mitigations that killed it.
Had AMD not brought out Zen and given me a good reason to upgrade, I would have seriously resented paying Intel for a new CPU thanks to meltdown / spectre. Reply
Hifihedgehog - Thursday, October 8, 2020 - linkIt's true: most buyers including myself swap out the motherboard and CPU with each new build. That said, I just saw the latest sales for a major European PC supplier, and 1 in 3 of their CPU sales do not include a motherboard. So while most DIY builders will continue unilaterally upgrading all their components, the long-term support and compatibility of the AM4 socket has definitely enabled many to stretch their dollar by keeping the same motherboard. Reply
Flunk - Thursday, October 8, 2020 - linkIntel's last 5 "generations" of CPUs all use the same number of data pins, they just make small phyiscal changes to the socket to prevent compatibility. Intel's constant socket changes are artificial and designed to require you to buy a new motherboard. They haven't released a truely new desktop CPU since the 6000 series. Reply
zanon - Thursday, October 8, 2020 - linkThey've got a new socket coming, and chips will be starting to move over to requiring it in the next few releases (Epyc 4 'Genoa' for example will be the first of those to go to SP5). But a long run time on socket has its advantages, particularly for AMD. First and most obviously, it allows end users to potentially amortize their investments a bit more and upgrade to new chips more easily. But second, AMD hasn't been Intel, they've lacked the sway to just take for granted that mobo makes themselves would always rapidly adapt to anything they did. A stable platform has no doubt been helpful in ensuring a variety of decently solid options for buyers. Reply
baka_toroi - Thursday, October 8, 2020 - linkI don't think they make that many sacrifices. It's not like AM4 CPU compatibility spans every single motherboard and chipset. You still have to replace your 1st gen AM4 motherboard if you want to use Zen 3.
AMD's socket policy seems quite sane and healthy. It's not like they'll continue using AM4 when Zen 4 is released. Reply
Mr Perfect - Thursday, October 8, 2020 - linkThe premise of five years of AM4 was great, but it did not turn out not sane and healthy. You can literally buy an AM4 CPU, plug it into an AM4 motherboard and have it not work! The compatibility matrix is a mess.
I suspect a lot of that is down to the small BIOS chips that can't store five years worth of CPU microcode, but it's still a compatibly nightmare. Hopefully they require larger BIOS chips for AM5 and consumers will be able to use any AM5 CPU in any AM5 motherboard, because that's the real reason to keep a socket around for five years. Reply