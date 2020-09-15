The Apple 2020 Fall Event Live Blog - Starts at 10am PT (17:00 UTC)

AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.

01:00PM EDT - Starting off with the Apple Watch

01:00PM EDT - Today's topics: Apple watch and iPad

12:59PM EDT - Intro starting off with Tim Cook.

12:58PM EDT - Hello folks, the event is starting now. Excited to see what Apple has in store for us in these unusual times!

12:52PM EDT - Today Apple is hosting its 2020 fall launch event. This year due to circumstances, we'll be going virtual and remote, however we'll still be live blogging the show for those who prefer non-video formats. Apple's WWDC online event had been a great success and we expect a similar format for today's announcements. What will we be seeing today? Rumours state that the new iPhone won't make it to the September event this time around, although we're still expecting a set of different other new Apple devices. Maybe a new iPad? New Apple TV? Stay tuned as the event starts off at 10am PT (17:00 UTC).