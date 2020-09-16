Corsair Announces iCUE Elite Capellix Series: 240, 280, and 360 mm AIOs with Capellix LEDs

Back in January at CES 2020, we got a glimpse of Corsair's Capellix LED technology and it certainly piqued our interest. At the time Corsair couldn't give us details on when Capellix would be more mainstream, but now Corsair is starting to unveil its more intricate RGB ecosystem starting with a new range of AIO CPU coolers. The Corsair iCUE Elite Capellix is available in three sizes including 240, 280, and 360 mm, with very competitive pricing.

The Corsair iCue Elite Capellix includes three new models, including the H100i with a 240 mm radiator, the H115i with a 280 mm radiator, and the largest of the three, the H150i with a 360 mm radiator. Each model includes an aluminum constructed 27 mm thick radiator, with a copper split-flow cold plate and a centrifugal pump which Corsair claim operates quietly.

Mounted onto the pump is 33 individual Capellix RGB LEDs which surround the pump itself, with some LEDs integrated around the Corsair logo. Internally, the cold plate on each model includes 128 individual micro-skived fins per inch. Included in the accessories bundle is Corsair's iCUE Commander Core with RGB lighting and PWM control for up to six fans. Touching on the fans, the H100i includes two 120 mm ML RGB PWM fans, the H115i comes with two ML140 140 mm fans, while the larger H150i has three ML120 120 mm fans. Corsair also includes mounting kits for AMD's AM4 and STR4 sockets, while the Intel kit includes support for LGA115X, LGA1200, and LGA2066.

The Corsair iCUE Elite Capellix series will be available to purchase from the 15th September, with the H100i Elite available for $150, the H115i Elite for $170, and the H150i Elite for $180. Each model also comes backed by a 5-year manufacturer's warranty.

