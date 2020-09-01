HP Updates The ZBook Lineup With Power And Fury

Today HP is launching updates to their ZBook lineup with the new HP ZBook Fury 15 and 17, and the ZBook Power G7 mobile workstations offering performance, manageability, and a more compact footprint than the outgoing generation of ZBooks. Both are available with the latest Comet Lake H Series processors, as well as a Xeon variant and ECC memory, as well as NVIDIA Quadro GPUs.

HP ZBook Lineup 2020 Fury 15 Fury 17 Power G7 CPU Intel Core i5-10300H 4-Core 2.5-4.5 GHz

Intel Core i5-10400H 4-Core 2.6-4.6 GHz vPro

Intel Core i7-10750H 6-Core 2.6-5.0 GHz

Intel Core i7-10850H 6-Core 2.7-5.1 GHz vPro

Intel Core i9-10885H 8-Core 2.5-5.3 GHz vPro

Intel Xeon W-10855M 6-Core 2.8-5.1 GHz ECC vPro GPU Intel UHD Graphics

NVIDIA Quadro:

RTX 5000 16GB GDDR6

RTX 4000 8GB GDDR6

RTX 3000 6GB GDDR6

T2000 4GB GDDR6

T1000 4GB GDDR6



AMD:

Radeon Pro W5500M 4GB GDDR6

Radeon RX5500M 4GB GDDR6 Intel UHD Graphics

NVIDIA Quadro:

RTX 5000 Max-Q 16GB GDDR6

RTX 4000 Max-Q 8GB GDDR6

RTX 3000 6GB GDDR6

T2000 Max-Q 4GB GDDR6

T1000 Max-Q 4GB GDDR6



AMD:

Radeon Pro W5500M 4GB GDDR6

Radeon RX5500M 4GB GDDR6 Intel UHD Graphics

NVIDIA Quadro:

T2000 4GB GDDR6

T1000 4GB GDDR6

T620 4GB GDDR6 RAM 4 SODIMM Slots

128 GB DDR4-2667 Max Non-ECC

64 GB DDR4-2667 Max ECC 2 SODIMM Slots

64 GB DDR4-3200 Max Non-ECC

32 GB DDR4-2667 Max ECC Storage 2 x M.2 Slot

4 TB SSD Max

1 x 2.5" SATA

2 TB 5400 rpm max 1 x M.2 slot

2 TB SSD Max Display 15.6-inch Display

1920x1080 IPS 250 Nit 45% NTSC

1920x1080 IPS 400 Nit 72% NTSC

1920x1080 IPS 1000 nit 72% NTSC HP SureView Privacy screen

3840x2160 IPS Touch 600 Nit 100% P3

3840x2160 IPS 600 Nit 100% P3 HP Dreamcolor 17.3-inch Display

1920x1080 300 Nit 72% sRGB

3840x2160 IPS 550 Nit 100% P3

3840x2160 550 Nit 100% P3 Anti-Glare

3840x2160 IPS 550 Nit 100% P3 HP Dreamcolor 15.6-inch Display

1920x1080 IPS 250 Nit 45% NTSC

1920x1080 IPS 400 Nit 100% sRGB low-power

3840x2160 IPS Touch 400 Nit 100% sRGB low-power

1920x1080 IPS 250 Nit 45% NTSC Touch Networking Intel I219 Gigabit Ethernet

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201

Intel 7360 LTE Modem Intel I219 Gigabit Ethernet

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 Expansion Left Side:

1 x RJ-45

1 x USB 3.1 Gen1 Charging

1 x USB 3.1 Gen1

Headset jack

Right Side:

1 x power

1 x Mini DisplayPort 1.4

1 x HDMI 2.0b

2 x Thunderbolt 3 Type-C port Left Side:

1 x HDMI 2.0< br />1 x RJ-45

1 x USB 3.1 Gen1 Charging

Right Side:

1 x Power

2 x USB 3.1 Gen1

1 x Headset jack< br />1 x Thunderbolt 3 Type-C Camera 720p HD Camera, 720p HD IR Camera Battery 94 Wh Li-ion

120W/150W/200W AC Adapters depening on GPU 83 Wh Li-Ion

120W/150W AC Adapter depending on GPU OS Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Pro for Workstations

Windows 10 Home

FreeDOS 3.0

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Pro for Workstations

Windows 10 Home

FreeDOS 3.0 Dimensions 357 x 242.5 x 25.9 mm

14.06 x 9.55 x 1.05 inches 398.4 x 267.1 x 26.9 mm

15.69 x 10.52 x 1.06 inches 359.4 x 233.9 x 28.6 mm

14.15 x 9.21 x 0.9 inches Starting Weight 2.42 Kg / 5.32 lbs 2.97 Kg / 6.53 lbs 1.92 Kg / 4.32 lbs Available Sept 14 2020 Oct 5 2020

HP ZBook Fury 15 and Fury 17

If you need the most performant ZBook around, look no further than HP’s Fury lineup, which features both a 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch variant. The Fury 15 is 12% smaller than the previous generation, and the Fury 17 is 29% smaller, but both still pack a punch with Intel Core i5, i7, i9, and Xeon options with up to 5.3 GHz. The Xeon adds in ECC memory support, and HP has outfitted the laptops with 4 SODIMM slots for up to 128 GB of DDR4 non ECC RAM, or 64 GB of ECC. HP offers up to 10 TB of storage as well with dual M.2 slots with 4 TB max each, and a 2.5” SATA drive with 2 TB.

HP is offering 1920x1080 IPS displays as a base offering on both models, with the Fury 15 having an available privacy screen. Both the Fury 15 and Fury 17 also have UHD display options, with 100% P3 gamut support and an optional 10-bit HP DreamColor panel.

To drive the displays, HP offers what feels like every mobile workstation GPU available, so you can basically pick what fits your needs based on application support, performance, and of course cost. On the NVIDIA side there is Quadro RTX 5000, 4000, and 3000. If you do not need the tensor cores, there are also Quadro T2000 and T1000 GPUs available. If you would prefer an AMD GPU, HP offers the Radeon Pro W5500M and Radeon RX 5500M. There is something for everyone.

Being a mobile workstation, there is of course Thunderbolt 3 support, and plenty of connectivity options. For networking, clients can utilize the included Gigabit Ethernet, or Wi-FI 6 based on the Intel AX201, and if you are on the go, HP offers LTE as well with the Intel 7360 LTE modem.

HP will be offering the new Fury 15 and Fury 17 on September 14 at HP.com.

HP ZBook Power G7

HP is also offering the new ZBook Power G7, which offers much of the same features as a typical ZBook with a MIL-STD chassis, manageability, and support, but at a more affordable price point. The Power G7 still offers the same range or processor options as the Fury models, but the 15.6-inch laptop is smaller, lighter, and not available with the high-performance Quadro RTX GPUs, but is instead limited to the Quadro T2000, T1000, or T620 GPU.

Storage and RAM maximums are also lower, due to the smaller chassis, with only two SODIMM slots instead of 4 on the Fury series, meaning RAM is maxed out at 64 GB of non-ECC, or 32 GB of ECC RAM. There is a single M.2 slot, which HP offers up to 2 TB of storage with.

As with the Fury 15, the Power G7 offers a 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 base configuration, and optional UHD, but the display sticks to the sRGB color space.

There is still Thunderbolt 3 support, as well as Gigabit Ethernet, and Wi-Fi 6, but no cellular option on this model.

For some though, the lower power and therefore reduced weight will be a bonus, with the Power G7 starting weight a full pound lighter than the Fury 15, at 4.32 lbs. It’s not an ultralight 15-inch laptop, but still hits a good starting weight despite the ability to pack in a Xeon processor.

The HP ZBook Power G7 should be available on October 5 at HP.com.