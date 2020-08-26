NVIDIA Confirms 12-pin GPU Power Connector

NVIDIA Confirms 12-pin GPU Power Connectorby Dr. Ian Cutress on August 26, 2020 9:00 AM EST
Today as part of a video showcasing NVIDIA’s mechanical and industrial design of its GPUs, and how it gets a large GPU to dissipate heat, the company went into some detail about how it needed to improve the design of all mechanical and electrical aspects of the board to aid cooling. This means implementing leaf springs for a back plate solution, as well as vapor chamber technology and using the right sorts of fans and fan management software.
As part of this video showcase, the company also shows its new 12-pin power connector. It also shows the 12-pin connector running perpendicular to the PCB, which is very interesting indeed.
Users who follow the tech news may have seen a few posts circling the internet regarding this 12-pin power connector, with a Seasonic cable that puts together two of the standard PCIe 8-pin connectors into one of NVIDIA’s new 12-pin designs.
Image from Hardwareluxx
NVIDIA states in the video that this 12-pin design is of its own creation. It isn’t clear if this is set to become a new standard in power cable connectivity for power supplies, however going forward we assume that most graphics cards that have this 12-pin power design will have to come with an additional 2x8-pin to 12-pin power cable included. We wait to see if that's the case, or if it will be up to future power supplies to bundle the appropriate connector.
More details about the connector are expected to appear on September 1st during NVIDIA’s GeForce Special Event.
PeachNCream - Wednesday, August 26, 2020 - linkUgh, that's disgusting! Between the potential physical durability problems with positioning the connector that way to the idea of needing that many pins to deliver power to a graphics card being such an outstanding example of how much energy and effort we waste while chasing down ways to keep ourselves amused so we need not be bothered with thinking for ourselves, it's just another statement about the sad state of being human. Reply
paulharmo - Wednesday, August 26, 2020 - linkCounterpoint: haha rtx graphics go brrrrrr Reply
EdgeOfDetroit - Wednesday, August 26, 2020 - linkI had an adapter catch fire before. Fortunately I was right there and powered the thing off, but things melted. I don't like this. Reply