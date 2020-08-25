‘Better Yield on 5nm than 7nm’: TSMC Update on Defect Rates for N5

‘Better Yield on 5nm than 7nm’: TSMC Update on Defect Rates for N5by Dr. Ian Cutress on August 25, 2020 9:30 AM EST
One of the key metrics on how well a semiconductor process is developing is looking at its quantitative chip yield – or rather, its defect density. A manufacturing process that has fewer defects per given unit area will produce more known good silicon than one that has more defects, and the goal of any foundry process is to minimize that defect rate over time. This will give the customers better throughput when making orders, and the foundry aims to balance that with the cost of improving the manufacturing process.
The measure used for defect density is the number of defects per square centimeter. Anything below 0.5/cm2 is usually a good metric, and we’ve seen TSMC pull some really interesting numbers, such as 0.09 defects per square centimetre on its N7 process node only three quarters after high volume manufacturing started, as was announced in November at the VLSI Symposium 2019. As it stands, the defect rate of a new process node is often compared to what the defect rate was for the previous node at the same time in development. As a result, we got this graph from TSMC’s Technology Symposium this week:
As it stands, the current N5 process from TSMC has a lower defect density than N7 did at the same time in its development cycle. TSMC. This slide from TSMC was showcased near the start of the event, and a more detailed graph was given later in the day:
This plot is linear, rather than the logarithmic curve of the first plot. This means that TSMC’s N5 process currently sits around 0.10 to 0.11 defects per square centimeter, and the company expects to go below 0.10 as high volume manufacturing ramps into next quarter.
Part of what makes 5nm yield slightly better is perhaps down to the increasing use of Extreme UltraViolet (EUV) technology, which reduces the total number of manufacturing steps. Each step is a potential chance to decrease yield, so by replacing 4 steps of DUV for 1 step of EUV, it eliminates some of that defect rate.
TSMC’s first 5nm process, called N5, is currently in high volume production. The first products built on N5 are expected to be smartphone processors for handsets due later this year.
10 Comments
View All Comments
FreckledTrout - Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - linkLooks like N5 is going to be a wonderful node for TSMC. Like you said Ian I'm sure removing quad patterning helped yields. Also switching to EUV the "lines" drawn are less fuzzy which will lead to better power and I have to assume higher frequencies at least higher frequencies on average. That last part is the killer for AMD right now as only 1-2 cores are able to hit rated frequencies and I'm pretty certain its due to quad patterning but do not know that for fact. Reply
psychobriggsy - Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - linkMarvell claim that TSMC N5 improves power by 40% at iso-performance even, from their work on multiple design ports from N7.
https://semiaccurate.com/2020/08/25/marvell-talks-... Reply
FreckledTrout - Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - linkInteresting read. The N5 node is going to do wonders for AMD. Reply
plopke - Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - link..., so my replacing 4 steps of DUV for 1 step of EUV, ... tiny typo :)? Reply
shabby - Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - linkIntel: oh yeah? Well we have better yield on 14nm than on 10nm... higher is better! Reply
psychobriggsy - Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - linkLooks like 7nm didn't really get any better than the 0.09 figure for a long time, the first graph shows an improvement starting at Q6 and getting below 0.09 by Q8, but the second graph doesn't go beyond that (but shows good figures for N7+/N6).
Also I thought TSMC were not going to use N7+ name any longer, yet there it is on that first graph. Reply
Ian Cutress - Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - linkThe problem started when customers were using N7+ to mean 'beyond 7nm but still on DUV', which was then called N7P (or perhaps just enhanced versions of N7).
N7+ is very specifically the EUV version of N7. Reply
willgart - Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - linkat the same time at Intel:
yes! we are on track ... we are 6months late for our 7nm process! Reply
FreckledTrout - Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - linkWhich lands Intel over 1 year after TSMC's 5nm which likely will be very similar to Intel's 7nm node. Reply
FreckledTrout - Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - link(I should have noted TSMC's 5nm high performance used for AMD chips not he Initial low power 5nm for say Apple SoC's.) Reply