Hot Chips 2020 Live Blog: Xilinx Versal ACAPs (9:00am PT)by Dr. Ian Cutress on August 18, 2020 12:00 PM EST
AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.
12:26PM EDT - Against Prev Gen Ultrascale+ VU13P
12:25PM EDT - Now use cases
12:24PM EDT - 15.3 Tb/s chip-to-chip bandwidth over 20k wires
12:23PM EDT - Interposer is passive on 65nm
12:23PM EDT - Up to 2x reticle limit
12:23PM EDT - 4th Gen Stacked Silicon Interposer, TSMC 7nm CoWoS
12:22PM EDT - Stacked silicon interposers
12:21PM EDT - VNoC can extend with die-to-die connections
12:21PM EDT - One VNoC per 64b DDR channel
12:20PM EDT - NoC is scalable depending on the Versal product
12:19PM EDT - Traffic is packetized
12:19PM EDT - NoC Packet Protocol - AXI Memory Mapping and Stream
12:18PM EDT - 8 NVMe end-points up to 256 GB/sec
12:18PM EDT - x16 PCIe G5
12:17PM EDT - Block is available at boot
12:17PM EDT - Integrated PCIe G5, DMA, CCIX
12:16PM EDT - 7nm is geared towards minimum-sized clock gates
12:15PM EDT - Two flavors of Serdes
12:14PM EDT - Soft-IP around the hardened HSC Core
12:14PM EDT - AES-GCM 256/128
12:14PM EDT - 40 channels
12:14PM EDT - Encryption at line-read
12:14PM EDT - 400G High-Speed Crypto
12:13PM EDT - MRMAC 100G Multi-rate Ethernet
12:12PM EDT - DCMAC: 600 GbE of ethernet with bifurcation at different rates
12:11PM EDT - Ports can be added wihtout using programmable logic due to the hardened IPs
12:11PM EDT - Focus effort on building custom logic for future standards
12:11PM EDT - Here's an example of a 1.2 Tb/s smart PHY creation using Versal Premium
12:09PM EDT - Versal has 3 different types of memory slots - Memory controllers, Protocol Engines, Serdes
12:08PM EDT - 112G PAM4 with hardened IP to reduce logic requirements
12:08PM EDT - Built in arbitration
12:08PM EDT - All resources can be memory mapped
12:08PM EDT - Guaranteed QoS
12:08PM EDT - Can prioritize between latency and bandwidth requirements
12:07PM EDT - High bandwidth network on chip
12:07PM EDT - DDR4-3200 / LPDDR4-4266
12:07PM EDT - Off-the-shelf connectivity, PCIe 5
12:06PM EDT - 112G PAM4, 600G Ethernet Cores, 400G hardened Crypto engines
12:06PM EDT - Built on TSMC 7nm FF
12:06PM EDT - SW Programmable infrastructure
12:05PM EDT - DSPs
12:05PM EDT - Scalar, Adaptable, Intelligent engines
12:05PM EDT - Compute acceleration with multiple engines
12:05PM EDT - Versal is designed to be future proof
12:05PM EDT - Premium is the top end
12:05PM EDT - Versal is the product family
12:04PM EDT - It's what Xilinx called its new FPGAs with lots of additional hardened controls
12:03PM EDT - ACAP = Adaptive Computing Acceleration Platform
