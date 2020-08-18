Hot Chips 2020 Live Blog: Xilinx Versal ACAPs (9:00am PT)

AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.

12:26PM EDT - Against Prev Gen Ultrascale+ VU13P

12:25PM EDT - Now use cases

12:24PM EDT - 15.3 Tb/s chip-to-chip bandwidth over 20k wires

12:23PM EDT - Interposer is passive on 65nm

12:23PM EDT - Up to 2x reticle limit

12:23PM EDT - 4th Gen Stacked Silicon Interposer, TSMC 7nm CoWoS

12:22PM EDT - Stacked silicon interposers

12:21PM EDT - VNoC can extend with die-to-die connections

12:21PM EDT - One VNoC per 64b DDR channel

12:20PM EDT - NoC is scalable depending on the Versal product

12:19PM EDT - Traffic is packetized

12:19PM EDT - NoC Packet Protocol - AXI Memory Mapping and Stream

12:18PM EDT - 8 NVMe end-points up to 256 GB/sec

12:18PM EDT - x16 PCIe G5

12:17PM EDT - Block is available at boot

12:17PM EDT - Integrated PCIe G5, DMA, CCIX

12:16PM EDT - 7nm is geared towards minimum-sized clock gates

12:15PM EDT - Two flavors of Serdes

12:14PM EDT - Soft-IP around the hardened HSC Core

12:14PM EDT - AES-GCM 256/128

12:14PM EDT - 40 channels

12:14PM EDT - Encryption at line-read

12:14PM EDT - 400G High-Speed Crypto

12:13PM EDT - MRMAC 100G Multi-rate Ethernet

12:12PM EDT - DCMAC: 600 GbE of ethernet with bifurcation at different rates

12:11PM EDT - Ports can be added wihtout using programmable logic due to the hardened IPs

12:11PM EDT - Focus effort on building custom logic for future standards

12:11PM EDT - Here's an example of a 1.2 Tb/s smart PHY creation using Versal Premium

12:09PM EDT - Versal has 3 different types of memory slots - Memory controllers, Protocol Engines, Serdes

12:08PM EDT - 112G PAM4 with hardened IP to reduce logic requirements

12:08PM EDT - Built in arbitration

12:08PM EDT - All resources can be memory mapped

12:08PM EDT - Guaranteed QoS

12:08PM EDT - Can prioritize between latency and bandwidth requirements

12:07PM EDT - High bandwidth network on chip

12:07PM EDT - DDR4-3200 / LPDDR4-4266

12:07PM EDT - Off-the-shelf connectivity, PCIe 5

12:06PM EDT - 112G PAM4, 600G Ethernet Cores, 400G hardened Crypto engines

12:06PM EDT - Built on TSMC 7nm FF

12:06PM EDT - SW Programmable infrastructure

12:05PM EDT - DSPs

12:05PM EDT - Scalar, Adaptable, Intelligent engines

12:05PM EDT - Compute acceleration with multiple engines

12:05PM EDT - Versal is designed to be future proof

12:05PM EDT - Premium is the top end

12:05PM EDT - Versal is the product family

12:04PM EDT - It's what Xilinx called its new FPGAs with lots of additional hardened controls

12:03PM EDT - ACAP = Adaptive Computing Acceleration Platform