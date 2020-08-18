Hot Chips 2020 Live Blog: Intel's Xe GPU Architecture (5:30pm PT)

08:37PM EDT - Intel's Xe talk, by David Blythe

08:37PM EDT - David did the Intel Architecture Xe talk

08:38PM EDT - Going forward in architecture than previously covered by integrated GPU

08:38PM EDT - Moving from Gen to Xe -> exascale for everyone

08:38PM EDT - Goals: increase SIMD lanes from 10s to 1000s

08:38PM EDT - Add new capabilities - matrix tensors, ray tracing, virtualization, etc

08:38PM EDT - Also PPA improvements

08:39PM EDT - Required a lot of new design over Gen11

08:39PM EDT - Xe will scale from LP to HPG, HP, HPC

08:39PM EDT - Optimized for different market requirements

08:40PM EDT - Going beyond just adding execution units - but optimizing each segment with individual requirements

08:40PM EDT - Such as ray tracing, media, FP64 etc

08:40PM EDT - LP is integrated and entry

08:40PM EDT - HPG is Mid-range and Enthusiast

08:40PM EDT - HP is Datacenter and AI

08:40PM EDT - HPC is exascale

08:41PM EDT - There is a high-level Xe architecture

08:41PM EDT - 3D/Compute slice, media slice, memory fabric

08:41PM EDT - Each slice has sub-slices

08:41PM EDT - programmable shaders

08:41PM EDT - (Each compute slice is 96 EUs)

08:42PM EDT - Geometry has moved inside the slice and now distributed

08:42PM EDT - Slice size is adjustable

08:42PM EDT - Sub-slice has 16 EUs

08:42PM EDT - Fixed function units (optional based on segment)

08:42PM EDT - 16 EUs = 128 SIMD lanes

08:43PM EDT - hardware blocks for ray tracing

08:43PM EDT - XeHPG that uses Ray Tracing in the lab today

08:43PM EDT - L1 scratch pad

08:43PM EDT - Xe Execution Unit

08:44PM EDT - 8 INT/FP ports, 2 complex math

08:44PM EDT - Media processing can be scaled as well with media slices

08:44PM EDT - de-noise, de-interlace, tone mapping is all here

08:45PM EDT - can distribute a stream across mutiple slices

08:45PM EDT - Xe Memory Fabric

08:45PM EDT - L3 and Rambo cache

08:45PM EDT - Lots of optional stuff here

08:46PM EDT - Allows scaling to 1000 of EUs

08:46PM EDT - Requires multiple dies

08:46PM EDT - Low level tile disaggregation

08:47PM EDT - Mutliple tiles work as separate GPUs or a single GPU

08:47PM EDT - EMIB does XeMF

08:47PM EDT - Xe Link enables XeMF from GPU-to-GPU

08:48PM EDT - XeHP with HBM2e

08:48PM EDT - XeLP is low power optimized

08:48PM EDT - Tiger Lake, SG1, and DG1 will all be XeLP

08:49PM EDT - Tiger Lake goal was to increase perf 2x in graphics

08:49PM EDT - 1.5x larger GPU EUs with scaled assets

08:49PM EDT - 96 EUs, 1536 32-bit ops/clock

08:50PM EDT - Frequency is also 1.5x

08:51PM EDT - Tiger Lake Xe has greater dynamic range

08:51PM EDT - software score boarding per EU

08:52PM EDT - Pairs of EUs run in lockstep due to shared thread control

08:52PM EDT - 2xINT16 and INT32 rates, fast INT8 dot-product that accumulates into one INT32 result

08:52PM EDT - Each subslice has one L1, and up to 16 MB L3

08:54PM EDT - AV1 support

08:54PM EDT - XeHP parts in the lab

08:55PM EDT - XeHP up to 4 tiles

08:55PM EDT - 1 tile can to 10.6 GFLOP FP32

08:56PM EDT - 2 tile can to 21161 GFLOP FP32

08:56PM EDT - 4-tile can do ~42k GFLOP FP32

08:56PM EDT - Shows XeHP can scale

08:57PM EDT - Xe will spread across different nodes and manufacturing

08:58PM EDT - Q&A time

08:58PM EDT - Q: Xe Matrix via AMX? A: There will be an API, disclosed later

08:58PM EDT - Q: Open source driver code? A: Yes, for integrated and discrete

08:59PM EDT - Q: Why 1 RT unit per 16 EUs A: That seemed like the proper scalability. RT throughput can be modulated too - it isn't just a fixed size thing. No details at this time.

09:00PM EDT - Q: Tile-to-tile vs Xe Link ? A: Tile-to-tile is internal protocol in XeMF, but XeLink exposes the protocol, no details but lightweight

09:00PM EDT - Q: CXL? A: There's an intent to support, still working out the details

09:01PM EDT - Q: CPU to GPU comms? A: For XeHPC there is an intent to support CXL

09:02PM EDT - Q: Why are 3D fixed functions optional? A: Not all areas need 3D, like XeHPC. Can turn them off at design time if needed. GPUs can't always carry baggage in specified products

09:03PM EDT - Q: Threads in an EU? A: Not changed much. 1 or 2, in TGL supports 7, little higher in the others

09:04PM EDT - Q: API for ray tracing? A: The standard ones. Khronos, MS. For the high-end rendering, there will be OneAPI for more production type rendering. More details later, similar to embree on CPU

09:04PM EDT - That's a wrap. Next up is Xbox