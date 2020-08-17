Hot Chips 2020 Live Blog: Intel's Tiger Lake Mobile CPU (12:30pm PT)

03:31PM EDT - Tiger Lake - generational improvement for graphics and CPU

03:31PM EDT - From 9W to 65W

03:32PM EDT - New AI features for new workloads

03:32PM EDT - USB4, PCIe4, TB4

03:32PM EDT - Increased power efficiency

03:33PM EDT - More cache, more performance, better efficiency, more headroom, more features

03:34PM EDT - New process technology

03:34PM EDT - new transistor

03:34PM EDT - SuperFin

03:35PM EDT - optimized non-perf critical IPs for the new transistor to allow for more headroom for the perf-critical stuff

03:35PM EDT - Improved Metal Stack

03:35PM EDT - To new high perf layers at the top

03:36PM EDT - New SuperMIM

03:36PM EDT - Here's the high level diagram

03:36PM EDT - Different power envelopes might have different amount of cores

03:36PM EDT - (which means 8 core is coming later at 65 W)

03:37PM EDT - Four Willow cove cores, 96 EUs of Xe graphics

03:37PM EDT - LPDDR5-5400 support, PCIe 4.0 x4

03:37PM EDT - 12 MB non-inclusive L3

03:37PM EDT - 1.25 MB non-inclusive L2

03:37PM EDT - 4x4K display pipes

03:38PM EDT - IPU6 - two different flavors based on the chip config (?!?)

03:38PM EDT - Improved Debug

03:39PM EDT - GNA 2.0 does up to 38 GigaOPs, 1 GOP per watt (and it scales)

03:40PM EDT - Better FIVR

03:41PM EDT - Total Memory Encyption support

03:41PM EDT - Willow Cove in Tiger Lake

03:41PM EDT - Built on Sunny Cove base

03:42PM EDT - Had three options - IPC, improve circuits on freq for SuperFin, or a mix

03:42PM EDT - The second was used - focus on frequency

03:42PM EDT - Also cache adjustments and security

03:43PM EDT - Willow Cove has a better dynamic range - better perf/watt at all points and much higher voltage/freq

03:44PM EDT - Now to 96 EUs

03:44PM EDT - More info on Xe later

03:45PM EDT - Increased bandwidth

03:45PM EDT - Dual ring architecture

03:45PM EDT - IO caching

03:46PM EDT - Up to 86 GB/s on DRAM

03:47PM EDT - Increased display support - but depends on memory configurations. Added dedicated fabric path to memory, up to 64 GB/s

03:48PM EDT - PCIe 4.0 at 8 GB/s

03:48PM EDT - 100ns less latency for CPU attach compared to PCH attach

03:48PM EDT - Integrated TB4 and USB4, full compliance

03:48PM EDT - Display via Type-C using DP tunneling over TB

03:50PM EDT - Overall better power management for better idle power and quicker entry/exit

03:50PM EDT - DVFS on fabric

03:52PM EDT - More than a generational improvement in a single product cycle

03:53PM EDT - Q&A time

03:54PM EDT - Q: Only 4 CPU cores? What's the range? A: Will depend on the SKU config, announced in product launch in September.

03:54PM EDT - Q: Additional latency for TME? A: No disclosing.

03:54PM EDT - Q: Perf impact of TME? A: See the product launch at Sep 2

03:55PM EDT - Q: BW of TME? A: No loss of BW

03:55PM EDT - Q: PL2? A: See Sep 2 product launch.

03:56PM EDT - Q: Is incoming PCIe traffic cached in LLC? A:You can.

03:56PM EDT - Q: What sort of frequency is DVFS? A: No hard numbers. We sample the utilization and we can offer a fine granularity. (so once per hour?)

03:57PM EDT - Q: L2 latency with increased cache size? A: No answer.

03:58PM EDT - Client have always used L3 is inclusive - we now use non-inclusive. Once you grow that L2 cache to 1.25 MB, making L3 inclusive would consume 5 MB.

