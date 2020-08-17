Hot Chips 2020 Live Blog: Intel's Tiger Lake Mobile CPU (12:30pm PT)by Dr. Ian Cutress on August 17, 2020 3:30 PM EST
- Posted in
- CPUs
- Intel
- Mobile
- Notebooks
- Live Blog
- 15W
- Tiger Lake
- Hot Chips 32
03:31PM EDT - Tiger Lake - generational improvement for graphics and CPU
03:31PM EDT - From 9W to 65W
03:32PM EDT - New AI features for new workloads
03:32PM EDT - USB4, PCIe4, TB4
03:32PM EDT - Increased power efficiency
03:33PM EDT - More cache, more performance, better efficiency, more headroom, more features
03:34PM EDT - New process technology
03:34PM EDT - new transistor
03:34PM EDT - SuperFin
03:35PM EDT - optimized non-perf critical IPs for the new transistor to allow for more headroom for the perf-critical stuff
03:35PM EDT - Improved Metal Stack
03:35PM EDT - To new high perf layers at the top
03:36PM EDT - New SuperMIM
03:36PM EDT - Here's the high level diagram
03:36PM EDT - Different power envelopes might have different amount of cores
03:36PM EDT - (which means 8 core is coming later at 65 W)
03:37PM EDT - Four Willow cove cores, 96 EUs of Xe graphics
03:37PM EDT - LPDDR5-5400 support, PCIe 4.0 x4
03:37PM EDT - 12 MB non-inclusive L3
03:37PM EDT - 1.25 MB non-inclusive L2
03:37PM EDT - 4x4K display pipes
03:38PM EDT - IPU6 - two different flavors based on the chip config (?!?)
03:38PM EDT - Improved Debug
03:39PM EDT - GNA 2.0 does up to 38 GigaOPs, 1 GOP per watt (and it scales)
03:40PM EDT - Better FIVR
03:41PM EDT - Total Memory Encyption support
03:41PM EDT - Willow Cove in Tiger Lake
03:41PM EDT - Built on Sunny Cove base
03:42PM EDT - Had three options - IPC, improve circuits on freq for SuperFin, or a mix
03:42PM EDT - The second was used - focus on frequency
03:42PM EDT - Also cache adjustments and security
03:43PM EDT - Willow Cove has a better dynamic range - better perf/watt at all points and much higher voltage/freq
03:44PM EDT - Now to 96 EUs
03:44PM EDT - More info on Xe later
03:45PM EDT - Increased bandwidth
03:45PM EDT - Dual ring architecture
03:45PM EDT - IO caching
03:46PM EDT - Up to 86 GB/s on DRAM
03:47PM EDT - Increased display support - but depends on memory configurations. Added dedicated fabric path to memory, up to 64 GB/s
03:48PM EDT - PCIe 4.0 at 8 GB/s
03:48PM EDT - 100ns less latency for CPU attach compared to PCH attach
03:48PM EDT - Integrated TB4 and USB4, full compliance
03:48PM EDT - Display via Type-C using DP tunneling over TB
03:50PM EDT - Overall better power management for better idle power and quicker entry/exit
03:50PM EDT - DVFS on fabric
03:52PM EDT - More than a generational improvement in a single product cycle
03:53PM EDT - Q&A time
03:54PM EDT - Q: Only 4 CPU cores? What's the range? A: Will depend on the SKU config, announced in product launch in September.
03:54PM EDT - Q: Additional latency for TME? A: No disclosing.
03:54PM EDT - Q: Perf impact of TME? A: See the product launch at Sep 2
03:55PM EDT - Q: BW of TME? A: No loss of BW
03:55PM EDT - Q: PL2? A: See Sep 2 product launch.
03:56PM EDT - Q: Is incoming PCIe traffic cached in LLC? A:You can.
03:56PM EDT - Q: What sort of frequency is DVFS? A: No hard numbers. We sample the utilization and we can offer a fine granularity. (so once per hour?)
03:57PM EDT - Q: L2 latency with increased cache size? A: No answer.
03:58PM EDT - Client have always used L3 is inclusive - we now use non-inclusive. Once you grow that L2 cache to 1.25 MB, making L3 inclusive would consume 5 MB.
03:59PM EDT - Now there's an hour break for lunch, before Raja's keynote. Come back then!
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
19 Comments
View All Comments
frbeckenbauer - Monday, August 17, 2020 - link65 watts for 4 cores, 2012 has called Reply
mikk - Monday, August 17, 2020 - link65W refers to 8 core TGL-H. Reply
e36Jeff - Monday, August 17, 2020 - link65W still isnt great for 8 cores. Considering AMD is as low as 10W for 8 cores... Reply
Klinbo - Monday, August 17, 2020 - link4900H is 54W for 8 cores Reply
Eulytaur - Monday, August 17, 2020 - linkThe 4800*U* has a cTDP of 10W Reply
ikjadoon - Monday, August 17, 2020 - linkAnd it runs like a 10 W processor... Zen2 perf/watt hasn't changed. Reply
yeeeeman - Monday, August 17, 2020 - linkAMD has the benefit of using tsmc process. Also 10w is doable at very low frequency with Renoir....4900h at high frequency is also very close to 65 eatts Reply
mikk - Monday, August 17, 2020 - linkDepends on the performance of these cores and don't forget this is probably PL2 because TGL-H should have 45W PL1. Reply
xenol - Monday, August 17, 2020 - linkStrange, I'm pretty sure one of the cellphone/tablet SoC makers can do 8 cores for less. Reply
Drumsticks - Monday, August 17, 2020 - linkJust because they have a 10W 8 core doesn't imply that it doesn't go higher. See 4900H as others have said. Just because Intel is making a 65W 8 core doesn't mean they couldn't have made a smaller one if they chose to.
Decisions to make 4 core mobiles aside, Tiger Lake seems compelling. If it has a meaningful ST performance increase then Renoir, has better perf/w, and better graphics, I'd give up the performance of an 8 core in my thin and light for everything that's gained there. That said, the MT performance of Renoir will still be unrivaled; we'll have *gasp* highly competitive products from both sides with distinct advantages. Somebody point out the last time THAT happened. Reply