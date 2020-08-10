NVIDIA Teases GeForce “Ultimate Countdown” For August 31st: Ampere Inbound?

NVIDIA this morning has posted a short teaser to its GeForce brand Twitter feed, announcing what they are calling the “ultimate countdown”. The pinned Tweet contains a short, abstract video, along with the ultimate countdown hashtag.

Meanwhile and more relevant, the company also updated the banner used in their Twitter profile to reflect their latest marketing campaign, with the additional text of “21 days, 21 years.”

Given the countdown theme of NVIDIA’s new campaign, it’s a reasonable bet that NVIDIA is going to be counting down the next 21 days in preparation for the announcement of something new. Which would have that announcement landing on Monday, August 31st. The 31st, in turn, happens to the 21st anniversary of when the original GeForce 256 (SDR) was announced, which would bring the entire ordeal full-circle.

NVIDIA most recently announced their Ampere GPU architecture and first datacenter product based on it – the A100 accelerator – back in May. That in turn has generated a lot of anticipation for the release of consumer parts based on the new architecture. And with NVIDIA’s current-generation Turing parts about to turn two years old, the company is historically due for a GeForce product refresh.

So we can only assume that NVIDIA is gearing up to announce Ampere gaming parts later this month. Otherwise there are going to be a lot of disappointed gamers come August 31st.