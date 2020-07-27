Chenbro Announces RB13804, a Dual Socket 1U Xeon 4-Bay HPC Barebones Server

For nearly four decades, Chinese manufacturer Chenbro has been one of the major players in the OEM and ODM rackmount server market. Now the company is releasing a new 1U rack-mount server for the Dual Xeon market. The RB13804 is the latest 1U rack-mountable barebones system to come out of the company and is based on Intel's C624 platform, offering support for up to two Intel second-generation Xeon Scalable processors.

One of the notable features of the Chenbro RB13804 is storage options: it includes support for up to four hot-swappable 3.5" drives, space for up to two 2.5" drives, and optional mounting for a Slim optical drive. Touching on the core specifications, the RB13804 is using an Intel S2600WFTR server board with two Intel LGA3647 sockets, supporting Intel's second-generation Cascade Lake SP Xeon Scalable processors up to a maximum of 165 W per socket. For memory, the 1U rackmount barebones kit has twenty-four memory slots with support for up to 7.5 TB of DDR4-2933 UDIMM ECC memory.

It also has high-level networking capabilities with dual 10 GbE Base-T Ethernet ports, a single Ethernet management port, three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and an integrated RAID module for high-level storage deployment. Other features include six 40x56 mm cooling fans mounted in the middle, with a maximum speed of 22.5 K rpm. Included with the barebones kit is an 800 W CRPS 80 PLUS Platinum power supply, two empty FHHL PCIe 3.0 x16 slots, and one I/O module. Overall the server weighs a hefty 11.6 KG, and that is without other hardware installed.

Otherwise, the Chenbro RB13804 uses a tool-less top cover for easier maintenance and upgrade path-ways. Chenbro is offering the RB13804 for ODMs who want to customize and add logo branding designed for specific customers needs, with a focus on flexibility to allow the server to be used in multiple roles. The RB13804 is available globally through Chenbro direct and its partners, though the company isn't publishing official pricing at this time.

