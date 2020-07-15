HP Announces S750 SSD: 96L Entry-Level SATA

HP-branded SSDs (manufactured by Biwin) have over the past few years become one of the more recognizable consumer SSD brands, thanks in large part to the success of the EX920 and EX950 high-end NVMe SSDs. However, they offer a wider range of products, and the SATA drives are now getting an update: The new HP S750 SATA SSD replaces the S700 and to some extent also the S700 Pro models, bringing a more modern budget SATA design using 96-layer 3D NAND.

HP/Biwin partners with Silicon Motion for most of their SSD controllers including the one for this drive, with an unspecified degree of customization for HP. We believe the HP H6578 controller used in the S750 is based on either the SM2259 or its DRAMless counterpart the SM2259XT. Pricing for the S750 has not been announced, but the 3 year warranty with endurance ratings of around 0.6 DWPD indicates this is a low-end SATA drive that will compete against DRAMless and QLC-based SSDs.

HP wasn't specific about what kind of 96-layer 3D NAND is used in the S750, but the existence of a 256GB model with decent performance specs makes it unlikely that they're using QLC NAND. The performance sweet spot for the S750 line is the 512GB model, as the 1TB model comes with lower random read and write performance ratings. This suggests that the 1TB model may be using a different, larger NAND die than the smaller two.