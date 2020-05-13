Dell Gaming Updates: Alienware Goes Super And Dell Adds Ryzen

Today Dell is refreshing the better portion of their gaming lineup, moving to the latest Coffee Lake processors on both their Dell-branded Gaming laptops, as well as their Alienware lineup. Graphics also get a bump with NVIDIA’s new Super RTX GPUs. For those looking for AMD powered systems, Dell is also officially announcing the G5 15 SE with AMD Ryzen 4000 and Radeon RX 5600M graphics.

Alienware 2020 Update Model Area-51m R2 m15 R3 M17 R3 CPU Intel Core i7-10700 octa-core 4.8 GHz

Intel Core i7-10700K octa-core 5.1 GHz

Intel Core i9-10900 deca-core 5.2 GHz

Intel Core i9-10900K deca-core 5.3 GHz Intel Core i5-10300H Quad-Core 4.5 GHz

Intel Core i7-10750H Hex-Core 5.1 GHz

Intel Core i9-10980HK Octa-Core 5.3 GHz Intel Core i5-10300H Quad-Core 4.5 GHz

Intel Core i7-10750H Hex-Core 5.1 GHz

Intel Core i9-10980HK Octa-Core 5.3 GHz GPU NVIDIA Options:

GTX 1660 Ti 6GB

RTX 2060 6GB

RTX 2070 Super 8GB

RTX 2080 Super 8GB



AMD Option:

Radeon RX 5700M 8GB NVIDIA Options:

GTX 1650 Ti 4GB

GTX 1660 Ti 6GB

RTX 2060 6GB

RTX 2070 8GB

RTX 2070 Super 8GB

RTX 2080 Max-Q 8GB



AMD Option:

Radeon RX 5500M NVIDIA Options:

GTX 1650 Ti 4GB

GTX 1660 Ti 6GB

RTX 2060 6GB

RTX 2070 8GB

RTX 2070 Super 8GB

RTX 2080 8GB



AMD Option:

Radeon RX 5500M RAM 8-64GB DDR4-2933

16-32BG DDR4-3200 XMP 8-32 GB DDR4-2666 8-32 GB DDR4-2666 Storage 256-2TB PCIe SSD

RAID0 up to 4TB

RAID0 Plus up to 4TB plus 1TB HDD or SSD 256-2TB PCIe SSD

RAID0 Optiona up tol 4 TB

RAID0 Plus Optional up to 4TB plus 512GB PCIe 256-2TB PCIe SSD

RAID0 Optiona up tol 4 TB

RAID0 Plus Optional up to 4TB plus 512GB PCIe Display 17.3-inch 1920x1080 144 Hz

1920x1080 144 Hz G-SYNC

1920x1080 300 Hz

3840x2160 60 Hz Adobe RGB 15.6-inch 1920x1080 144 Hz

1920x1080 144 Hz w/G-SYNC

1920x1080 300 Hz

3840x2160 OLED 60 Hz P3 Gamut 17.3-inch 1920x1080 144 Hz

1920x1080 144 Hz w/G-SYNC

1920x1080 300 Hz

3840x2160 60 Hz Adobe RGB Gamut Audio Stero Speakers 2-Way Tweeter/Woofer Design

Discrete Smart Amp Woofer 2-Way Tweeter/Woofer Design

Discrete Smart Amp Woofer Ports 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

1 x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3

Alienware Graphics Amp

HDMI 2.0b HDCP 2.2

Mini DisplayPort 1.4

3.5mm headset

microSD

SD Card Reader 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

1 x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3

Alienware Graphics Amp

HDMI 2.0b HDCP 2.2

Mini DisplayPort 1.4

3.5mm headset

microSD 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

1 x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3

Alienware Graphics Amp

HDMI 2.0b HDCP 2.2

Mini DisplayPort 1.4

3.5mm headset

microSD Networking Killer AX1650i Wi-Fi 6

Killer E3000 2.5 Gbps Ethernet Killer AX1650i Wi-Fi 6

Killer E3000 2.5 Gbps Ethernet Killer AX1650i Wi-Fi 6

Killer E3000 2.5 Gbps Ethernet Battery 90 Wh

Dual PSU 360W to 570W 56 Wh

Optional 86 Wh

130W/180W/240W AC 56 Wh

Optional 86 Wh

130W/180W/240W/330W AC Dimensions 402 x 320 x 44 mm

15.9 x 12.6 x 1.7 inches 360.3 x 276 x 20.5 mm

14.2 x 10.9 x 0.8 inches 400 x 294 x 22.5 mm

15.74 x 11.59 x 0.886 inches Weight 4.1 to 4.7 kgs

9.04 to 10.4 lbs 2.11 to 2.5 kgs

4.65 to 5.5 lbs 2.5 to 2.97 kg

4.65 to 6.55 lbs Starting Price USD $3,049.99 $1,499.99 $1,549.99

Alienware Area-51m R2

Alienware’s top-end gaming laptop is making the step up to Intel’s Coffee Lake platform, with processor options up to the new Core i9-10900K with overclocking support. On the GPU side, NVIDIA options span the entire top end of NVIDIA’s lineup, from the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, and RTX options with the RTX 2060, RTX 2070 Super, and RTX 2080 Super. There’s even a new AMD GPU offering with the Radeon RX 5700M. AMD offers up to 64 GB of DDR4-2933 RAM, as well 16 and 32 GB options with DDR4-3200 XMP.

New for this model year is RAID 0 boot drive options with dual PCIe M.2 drives, for those craving the ultimate performance, and there are also spinning drives available for bulk data storage. For 2020 the laptop adds Wi-Fi 6 support, with the Killer Wi-Fi6 AX 1650i, as well as the Killer E3000 Ethernet port with 2.5 Gbps, which is a nice touch for those that can run Ethernet. There’s plenty of I/O as well, with three USB Gen 1 ports, a Thunderbolt 3 Type-C port, an Alienware Graphics Amplifier port, HDMI 2.0b, Mini DisplayPort 1.4, and both microSD and SD card readers.

Alienware offers a couple of panel options for the 17.3-inch display, with 1920x1080 144 Hz with and without G-SYNC, a 1920x1080 300 Hz panel, and a 3840x2160 60 Hz option with 100% Adobe RGB gamut. All of the displays also support Tobii Eyetracking.

This is a desktop replacement, with desktop CPU options and a desktop Z490 chipset, and with weights between 4.1 kg and 4.7 kg (9.04 to 10.4 lbs) you’ll want a sturdy desk to sit it on. large laptops generally offer significantly better thermal performance than thin and light machines, and Dell has improved the cooling this year with new fans, and vapor chamber cooling on the higher tier models. This monster laptop will be available June 9th, starting at $3049.99 USD.

Alienware m15 and m17

Also getting a bump to Coffee Lake, the thinner and lighter m15 and m17 models from Alienware stick to the more traditional H-Series processors from Intel, with Core i5, i7, and i9 options. There is a wide range of GPU options, with the NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti and GTX 1660 Ti, as well as the RTX 2060, RTX 2070, RTX 2070 Super, and RTX 2080 in Max-Q guise in the m15 and higher performance mode in the larger m17. Dell is also offering the AMD Radeon RX 5500M option as well.

Dell offers RAM up to 32 GB of DDR4-2666, and for storage there are options from 256 GB to 2 TB PCIe SSD, or up to 4 TB in RAID 0, and a third M.2 slot as well so you can run up to three PCIe SSDs on these systems.

On the display side, the 15.6-inch model offers 1920x1080 144 Hz with and without G-SYNC, as well as a 300 Hz option and a UHD resolution OLED display with 100% P3 gamut coverage. The 17.3-inch offers the same 1920x1080 144 Hz with and without G-SYNC, a 300 Hz option, and a UHD panel which is not OLED but does cover 100% of the Adobe RGB gamut. All displays also support Tobii Eyetracking.

Despite the smaller design, the devices still offer an abundance of ports, with three USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, Thunderbolt 3 Type-C, an Alieware Graphics Amplifier port, HDMI 2.0, mini DisplayPort 1.4, and Micro SD. These also feature the Killer E3000 NIC with 2.5 Gbps support and Killer AX1650i Wi-Fi 6.

The refreshed m15 and m17 will be available May 21st starting at $1499.99 and $1549.99 respectively.

Dell G3 15 and G5 15

Dell Gaming 2020 Update Model Dell G3 15 Dell G5 15 Dell G5 15 SE CPU Intel Core i5-10300H 4 Core 8 Thread 4.5 GHz

Intel Core i7-10750H Six Core 12 Thread 5.0 Ghz Intel Core i5-10300H 4 Core 8 Thread 4.5 GHz

Intel Core i7-10750H 6 Core 12 Thread 5.0 Ghz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 6 Core 12 Thread 4.0 GHz

AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 8 Core 16 Thread 4.2 GHz

AMD Ryzen 9 4900H 8 Core 16 Thread 4.4 GHz GPU NVIDIA GeForce

GTX 1650 4GB

GTX 1650 T 4GBi

GTX 1660 Ti 6BG

RTX 2060 6BG NVIDIA GeForce

GTX 1650 4GB

GTX 1650 T 4GBi

GTX 1660 Ti 6BG

RTX 2060 6BG

RTX 2070 Max-Q 8GB AMD Radeon RX 5600M RAM 8-16 GB DDR4-2933 8-16 GB DDR4-2933 8-16 GB DDR4-3200 Storage 128GB to 1TB PCIe SSD

Optional HDD expansion 128GB to 1TB PCIe SSD

Optional HDD expansion 128GB to 1TB PCIe SSD

Optional HDD expansion Display 15.6-inch 1920x1080 60Hz 220 nits

1920x1080 60 Hz 300 nits

1920x1080 144 Hz 300 nits 15.6-inch 1920x1080 60Hz 300 nits

1920x1080 144 Hz 300 nits

1920x1080 300 Hz 300 nits 15.6-inch 1920x1080 60Hz 220 nits

1920x1080 144 Hz 300 nits Audio Nahimic 3D Audio Stereo speakers Nahimic 3D Audio Stereo speakers Nahimic 3D Audio Stereo speakers Ports 1 x USB 3.2

1 x USB 2.0

USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3 (except 1650 Ti)

HDMI 2.0

mini DisplayPort

SD Card Slot 1 x USB 3.2

1 x USB 2.0

USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3 (except 1650 Ti)

HDMI 2.0

mini DisplayPort

SD Card Slot 1 x USB 3.2

1 x USB 2.0

USB Type-C

HDMI 2.0

mini DisplayPort

SD Card Slot Networking Intel AX201 / Killer 1650 Wi-Fi 6

Killer E2500V2 Gigabit Ethernet Intel AX201 / Killer 1650 Wi-Fi 6

Killer E2500V2 Gigabit Ethernet Killer 1650 Wi-Fi 6

Gigabit Ethernet Battery 51 Wh / 68 Wh

130W to 240W AC 51 Wh / 68 Wh

130W to 240W AC 51 Wh / 68 Wh

240W AC Dimensions 365 x 254 x 21.6 mm

14.4 x 10 x 0.85 inches 365 x 254 x 24.5 mm

14.4 x 10 x 0.96 inches

21.6mm / 0.85 inch height on 1650Ti model 365 x 254 x 21.6 mm

14.4 x 10 x 0.85 inches Weight 2.34 kg / 5.18 lb starting weight 2.34 kg / 5.18 lb starting weight 2.5 kg / 5.51 lb starting weight Starting Price USD $779.99 $829.99 Not Listed

Dell is also refreshing their budget-conscious gaming models, with the G3 and G5 15 moving to 10th generation H-Series and new NVIDIA graphics options, and Dell is also releasing the new G5 15 SE featuring AMD Ryzen 4000 and Radeon RX 5600M, first teased back at CES.

The Intel based G3 and G5 models offer Core i5 and Core i7 H-Series CPUs, up to hex-core, and both GTX and RTX GPUs. The AMD model offers Ryzen 5, Ryzen 7, and Ryzen 9 H-Series, with a single GPU choice in the RX 5600M. Dell is offering 1920x1080 IPS displays with 60 Hz, 144 Hz, and 300 Hz choices, depending on model.

At a starting weight of 5.51 lbs, the laptops are not as portable as some gaming systems, but that should help with thermals. Dell offers 51 Wh and 68 Wh battery options, if you do need to lug the system around with you.

The new models will be available May 21st, starting at $779.99 for the G3 and $829.99 for the G5.

Source: Dell