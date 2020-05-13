Dell Gaming Updates: Alienware Goes Super And Dell Adds Ryzen

Dell Gaming Updates: Alienware Goes Super And Dell Adds Ryzenby Brett Howse on May 13, 2020 10:00 AM EST
- Posted in
- Laptops
- Gaming
- Dell
- Alienware
- Ryzen
- Coffee Lake
- Coffee Lake-H
- Renoir
- Ryzen 4000
Today Dell is refreshing the better portion of their gaming lineup, moving to the latest Coffee Lake processors on both their Dell-branded Gaming laptops, as well as their Alienware lineup. Graphics also get a bump with NVIDIA’s new Super RTX GPUs. For those looking for AMD powered systems, Dell is also officially announcing the G5 15 SE with AMD Ryzen 4000 and Radeon RX 5600M graphics.
|Alienware 2020 Update
|Model
|Area-51m R2
|m15 R3
|M17 R3
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-10700 octa-core 4.8 GHz
Intel Core i7-10700K octa-core 5.1 GHz
Intel Core i9-10900 deca-core 5.2 GHz
Intel Core i9-10900K deca-core 5.3 GHz
|Intel Core i5-10300H Quad-Core 4.5 GHz
Intel Core i7-10750H Hex-Core 5.1 GHz
Intel Core i9-10980HK Octa-Core 5.3 GHz
|Intel Core i5-10300H Quad-Core 4.5 GHz
Intel Core i7-10750H Hex-Core 5.1 GHz
Intel Core i9-10980HK Octa-Core 5.3 GHz
|GPU
|NVIDIA Options:
GTX 1660 Ti 6GB
RTX 2060 6GB
RTX 2070 Super 8GB
RTX 2080 Super 8GB
AMD Option:
Radeon RX 5700M 8GB
|NVIDIA Options:
GTX 1650 Ti 4GB
GTX 1660 Ti 6GB
RTX 2060 6GB
RTX 2070 8GB
RTX 2070 Super 8GB
RTX 2080 Max-Q 8GB
AMD Option:
Radeon RX 5500M
|NVIDIA Options:
GTX 1650 Ti 4GB
GTX 1660 Ti 6GB
RTX 2060 6GB
RTX 2070 8GB
RTX 2070 Super 8GB
RTX 2080 8GB
AMD Option:
Radeon RX 5500M
|RAM
|8-64GB DDR4-2933
16-32BG DDR4-3200 XMP
|8-32 GB DDR4-2666
|8-32 GB DDR4-2666
|Storage
|256-2TB PCIe SSD
RAID0 up to 4TB
RAID0 Plus up to 4TB plus 1TB HDD or SSD
|256-2TB PCIe SSD
RAID0 Optiona up tol 4 TB
RAID0 Plus Optional up to 4TB plus 512GB PCIe
|256-2TB PCIe SSD
RAID0 Optiona up tol 4 TB
RAID0 Plus Optional up to 4TB plus 512GB PCIe
|Display
|17.3-inch 1920x1080 144 Hz
1920x1080 144 Hz G-SYNC
1920x1080 300 Hz
3840x2160 60 Hz Adobe RGB
|15.6-inch 1920x1080 144 Hz
1920x1080 144 Hz w/G-SYNC
1920x1080 300 Hz
3840x2160 OLED 60 Hz P3 Gamut
|17.3-inch 1920x1080 144 Hz
1920x1080 144 Hz w/G-SYNC
1920x1080 300 Hz
3840x2160 60 Hz Adobe RGB Gamut
|Audio
|Stero Speakers
|2-Way Tweeter/Woofer Design
Discrete Smart Amp Woofer
|2-Way Tweeter/Woofer Design
Discrete Smart Amp Woofer
|Ports
|3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
1 x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3
Alienware Graphics Amp
HDMI 2.0b HDCP 2.2
Mini DisplayPort 1.4
3.5mm headset
microSD
SD Card Reader
|3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
1 x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3
Alienware Graphics Amp
HDMI 2.0b HDCP 2.2
Mini DisplayPort 1.4
3.5mm headset
microSD
|3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
1 x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3
Alienware Graphics Amp
HDMI 2.0b HDCP 2.2
Mini DisplayPort 1.4
3.5mm headset
microSD
|Networking
|Killer AX1650i Wi-Fi 6
Killer E3000 2.5 Gbps Ethernet
|Killer AX1650i Wi-Fi 6
Killer E3000 2.5 Gbps Ethernet
|Killer AX1650i Wi-Fi 6
Killer E3000 2.5 Gbps Ethernet
|Battery
|90 Wh
Dual PSU 360W to 570W
|56 Wh
Optional 86 Wh
130W/180W/240W AC
|56 Wh
Optional 86 Wh
130W/180W/240W/330W AC
|Dimensions
|402 x 320 x 44 mm
15.9 x 12.6 x 1.7 inches
|360.3 x 276 x 20.5 mm
14.2 x 10.9 x 0.8 inches
|400 x 294 x 22.5 mm
15.74 x 11.59 x 0.886 inches
|Weight
|4.1 to 4.7 kgs
9.04 to 10.4 lbs
|2.11 to 2.5 kgs
4.65 to 5.5 lbs
|2.5 to 2.97 kg
4.65 to 6.55 lbs
|Starting Price USD
|$3,049.99
|$1,499.99
|$1,549.99
Alienware Area-51m R2
Alienware’s top-end gaming laptop is making the step up to Intel’s Coffee Lake platform, with processor options up to the new Core i9-10900K with overclocking support. On the GPU side, NVIDIA options span the entire top end of NVIDIA’s lineup, from the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, and RTX options with the RTX 2060, RTX 2070 Super, and RTX 2080 Super. There’s even a new AMD GPU offering with the Radeon RX 5700M. AMD offers up to 64 GB of DDR4-2933 RAM, as well 16 and 32 GB options with DDR4-3200 XMP.
New for this model year is RAID 0 boot drive options with dual PCIe M.2 drives, for those craving the ultimate performance, and there are also spinning drives available for bulk data storage. For 2020 the laptop adds Wi-Fi 6 support, with the Killer Wi-Fi6 AX 1650i, as well as the Killer E3000 Ethernet port with 2.5 Gbps, which is a nice touch for those that can run Ethernet. There’s plenty of I/O as well, with three USB Gen 1 ports, a Thunderbolt 3 Type-C port, an Alienware Graphics Amplifier port, HDMI 2.0b, Mini DisplayPort 1.4, and both microSD and SD card readers.
Alienware offers a couple of panel options for the 17.3-inch display, with 1920x1080 144 Hz with and without G-SYNC, a 1920x1080 300 Hz panel, and a 3840x2160 60 Hz option with 100% Adobe RGB gamut. All of the displays also support Tobii Eyetracking.
This is a desktop replacement, with desktop CPU options and a desktop Z490 chipset, and with weights between 4.1 kg and 4.7 kg (9.04 to 10.4 lbs) you’ll want a sturdy desk to sit it on. large laptops generally offer significantly better thermal performance than thin and light machines, and Dell has improved the cooling this year with new fans, and vapor chamber cooling on the higher tier models. This monster laptop will be available June 9th, starting at $3049.99 USD.
Alienware m15 and m17
Also getting a bump to Coffee Lake, the thinner and lighter m15 and m17 models from Alienware stick to the more traditional H-Series processors from Intel, with Core i5, i7, and i9 options. There is a wide range of GPU options, with the NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti and GTX 1660 Ti, as well as the RTX 2060, RTX 2070, RTX 2070 Super, and RTX 2080 in Max-Q guise in the m15 and higher performance mode in the larger m17. Dell is also offering the AMD Radeon RX 5500M option as well.
Dell offers RAM up to 32 GB of DDR4-2666, and for storage there are options from 256 GB to 2 TB PCIe SSD, or up to 4 TB in RAID 0, and a third M.2 slot as well so you can run up to three PCIe SSDs on these systems.
On the display side, the 15.6-inch model offers 1920x1080 144 Hz with and without G-SYNC, as well as a 300 Hz option and a UHD resolution OLED display with 100% P3 gamut coverage. The 17.3-inch offers the same 1920x1080 144 Hz with and without G-SYNC, a 300 Hz option, and a UHD panel which is not OLED but does cover 100% of the Adobe RGB gamut. All displays also support Tobii Eyetracking.
Despite the smaller design, the devices still offer an abundance of ports, with three USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, Thunderbolt 3 Type-C, an Alieware Graphics Amplifier port, HDMI 2.0, mini DisplayPort 1.4, and Micro SD. These also feature the Killer E3000 NIC with 2.5 Gbps support and Killer AX1650i Wi-Fi 6.
The refreshed m15 and m17 will be available May 21st starting at $1499.99 and $1549.99 respectively.
Dell G3 15 and G5 15
|Dell Gaming 2020 Update
|Model
|Dell G3 15
|Dell G5 15
|Dell G5 15 SE
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-10300H 4 Core 8 Thread 4.5 GHz
Intel Core i7-10750H Six Core 12 Thread 5.0 Ghz
|Intel Core i5-10300H 4 Core 8 Thread 4.5 GHz
Intel Core i7-10750H 6 Core 12 Thread 5.0 Ghz
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 6 Core 12 Thread 4.0 GHz
AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 8 Core 16 Thread 4.2 GHz
AMD Ryzen 9 4900H 8 Core 16 Thread 4.4 GHz
|GPU
|NVIDIA GeForce
GTX 1650 4GB
GTX 1650 T 4GBi
GTX 1660 Ti 6BG
RTX 2060 6BG
|NVIDIA GeForce
GTX 1650 4GB
GTX 1650 T 4GBi
GTX 1660 Ti 6BG
RTX 2060 6BG
RTX 2070 Max-Q 8GB
|AMD Radeon RX 5600M
|RAM
|8-16 GB DDR4-2933
|8-16 GB DDR4-2933
|8-16 GB DDR4-3200
|Storage
|128GB to 1TB PCIe SSD
Optional HDD expansion
|128GB to 1TB PCIe SSD
Optional HDD expansion
|128GB to 1TB PCIe SSD
Optional HDD expansion
|Display
|15.6-inch 1920x1080 60Hz 220 nits
1920x1080 60 Hz 300 nits
1920x1080 144 Hz 300 nits
|15.6-inch 1920x1080 60Hz 300 nits
1920x1080 144 Hz 300 nits
1920x1080 300 Hz 300 nits
|15.6-inch 1920x1080 60Hz 220 nits
1920x1080 144 Hz 300 nits
|Audio
|Nahimic 3D Audio Stereo speakers
|Nahimic 3D Audio Stereo speakers
|Nahimic 3D Audio Stereo speakers
|Ports
|1 x USB 3.2
1 x USB 2.0
USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3 (except 1650 Ti)
HDMI 2.0
mini DisplayPort
SD Card Slot
|1 x USB 3.2
1 x USB 2.0
USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3 (except 1650 Ti)
HDMI 2.0
mini DisplayPort
SD Card Slot
|1 x USB 3.2
1 x USB 2.0
USB Type-C
HDMI 2.0
mini DisplayPort
SD Card Slot
|Networking
|Intel AX201 / Killer 1650 Wi-Fi 6
Killer E2500V2 Gigabit Ethernet
|Intel AX201 / Killer 1650 Wi-Fi 6
Killer E2500V2 Gigabit Ethernet
|Killer 1650 Wi-Fi 6
Gigabit Ethernet
|Battery
|51 Wh / 68 Wh
130W to 240W AC
|51 Wh / 68 Wh
130W to 240W AC
|51 Wh / 68 Wh
240W AC
|Dimensions
|365 x 254 x 21.6 mm
14.4 x 10 x 0.85 inches
|365 x 254 x 24.5 mm
14.4 x 10 x 0.96 inches
21.6mm / 0.85 inch height on 1650Ti model
|365 x 254 x 21.6 mm
14.4 x 10 x 0.85 inches
|Weight
|2.34 kg / 5.18 lb starting weight
|2.34 kg / 5.18 lb starting weight
|2.5 kg / 5.51 lb starting weight
|Starting Price USD
|$779.99
|$829.99
|Not Listed
Dell is also refreshing their budget-conscious gaming models, with the G3 and G5 15 moving to 10th generation H-Series and new NVIDIA graphics options, and Dell is also releasing the new G5 15 SE featuring AMD Ryzen 4000 and Radeon RX 5600M, first teased back at CES.
The Intel based G3 and G5 models offer Core i5 and Core i7 H-Series CPUs, up to hex-core, and both GTX and RTX GPUs. The AMD model offers Ryzen 5, Ryzen 7, and Ryzen 9 H-Series, with a single GPU choice in the RX 5600M. Dell is offering 1920x1080 IPS displays with 60 Hz, 144 Hz, and 300 Hz choices, depending on model.
At a starting weight of 5.51 lbs, the laptops are not as portable as some gaming systems, but that should help with thermals. Dell offers 51 Wh and 68 Wh battery options, if you do need to lug the system around with you.
The new models will be available May 21st, starting at $779.99 for the G3 and $829.99 for the G5.
Source: Dell
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
0 Comments
View All Comments