NVIDIA Teases Next-Gen GPUs, DGX Hardware Ahead of GTC 2020 Keynote

NVIDIA Teases Next-Gen GPUs, DGX Hardware Ahead of GTC 2020 Keynoteby Ryan Smith on May 12, 2020 2:00 PM EST
Among the many events delayed or canceled due to the current coronavirus pandemic is NVIDIA’s annual GPU Technology Conference. After a false start, the spring event was rescheduled as an all-digital affair, centered around CEO Jensen Huang’s annual keynote. And with that keynote set to be broadcast on Thursday morning, the company has posted a short video teasing some of the new hardware we’re presumably going to see in the keynote.
In the video, titled “What’s Jensen been cooking”, Huang pulls out a rather heavy-looking 8 GPU baseboard from his oven, placing it on his kitchen counter. Calling it “the world’s biggest video card”, the board has apparently “been cookin’ for a while.”
With no other context provided in the 27 second video, the board looks a great deal like an updated version of the baseboards used in NVIDIA’s DGX and HGX compute servers. And with NVIDIA’s next-generation compute architecture and GPU widely expected to be unveiled at the event, we are almost certainly looking at a server board full of NVIDIA’s next-gen accelerators.
No doubt we’ll be seeing and hearing a lot more about this board and the GPUs on it come Thursday, where NVIDIA's keynote starts bright and early at 6am PT.
Source: NVIDIA
saylick - Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - linkI'm stoked to see what Ampere is all about on Thursday but I do find this video to be ironic given how one of their debacles in recent history meant some users fixing graphics cards by putting them directly into ovens. Reply
nathanddrews - Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - linkAs excited as I am for AMD's new GPUs, I think NVIDIA will probably steal the show. (again) Reply
wishgranter - Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - linkyou mean the old Nvidia 8800 GTS ? Still have the notebook with it and its working :D Reply
cosmotic - Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - linkCool mansion bro Reply
nathanddrews - Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - linkCould use more RTX bounces. Reply
drexnx - Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - linkyou can tell they cook a lot, tons of spatulas.
why?
because you don't want to run the dishwasher after every meal, but you also don't want to hand wash the spatula every time either because almost everything needs it. Reply