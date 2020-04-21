European Processor Initiative Backed SiPearl Announces Licensing of Arm Zeus Neoverse CPU IP

SiPearl, a new France-based company that is being backed and receiving grants from the European Comission’s European Processor Initiative project, has announced that is has licensed Arm’s next-generation Neoverse processor, codename Zeus.

SiPearl is still in its infancy as it’s only been founded in January of this year, but the new company has lofty goals as it aims to be the design house for Europe’s HPC goals.

Maisons-Laffitte, France, 21 April 2020 – SiPearl, the company that is designing the high-performance, low-power microprocessor for the European exascale supercomputer, has signed a major technological licensing agreement with Arm, the global semiconductor IP provider. The agreement will enable SiPearl to benefit from the high-performance, secure, and scalable next-generation Arm® Neoverse™ platform, codenamed ‶Zeusʺ, as well as leverage the robust software and hardware Arm ecosystem. Taking advantage of the Arm “Zeus” platform, including Arm’s POP™ IP, on advanced FinFET2 technology enables SiPearl to accelerate its design and ensure outstanding reliability for a very highend offering, in terms of both computing power and energy efficiency, and be ready to launch its first generation of microprocessors in 2022.

The announcement today more specifically covers the company’s licensing deal with Arm – pronouncing that they will be using the new “Zeus” core. Zeus follows up on the Neoverse N1 core “Ares”, and should be the infrastructure sibling to Arm’s Cortex-A77 mobile cores.

On the EPI website, the EC also details a roadmap of the project, with the detail of “N6” alongside the Zeus core description, which likely means the chip will be designed on TSMC’s N6 process node – an improved and evolved variant of the manufacturers N7 node which retains design compatibility.

The project is another boost to the Arm server ecosystem after the latest success of Amazon’s Graviton2 chip as well as Ampere’s announcement of the Altra platform which we’ll be seeing in a few months’ time.

