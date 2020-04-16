HP Announces ZBook Studio And ZBook Create Notebooks: Targeting The Top

HP has announced the new ZBook Studio and ZBook Create notebooks today, along with their ENVY refresh. The HP Envy 15 announced today targets creators and prosumers, but the ZBook steps up a notch, aiming at the prosumer and professional market where features like Quadro graphics and Xeon processors transition are necessary.

The HP Zbook Create and Studio are the same notebook, but the Studio offers NVIDIA Quadro, up to the Quadro RTX 5000, whereas the Create model is stuck with “only” RTX 2080 Super graphics, and both feature the NVIDIA Studio drivers. HP hasn’t released all of the specifications yet, but they will offer up to Core i9 or Xeon CPUs as well. These will be true mobile workstation level devices, and offer MIL-STD tested CNC aluminum chassis to go along with them.

HP is bringing the first DreamColor display to their notebook lineup with these 15.6-inch models. There is a UHD DreamColor HDR-400 display with Pantone validation and 10-bit color , with 100% P3, along with sRGB and Adobe RGB modes. For those that need even more contrast, HP also has an HDR-500 OLED display that is also UHD resolution.

The notebook itself, despite the power packed in, is 22% smaller than previous designs and offers an 87% screen-to-body ratio. Despite the small size, HP’s Z Predictive Fan Algorithm and new vapor cooling chamber, coupled with the Z Power Slider, allows the user to choose the cooling requirements for their workload.

All this performance still comes with great battery life, with HP rating the new ZBook at up to 17.5 hours of battery. Clearly this rating will not be with the GPU powering through a workload, but is impressive nonetheless.

The new ZBook Studio and ZBook Create will be available in August, with pricing to be announced closer to that date.