ADATA's New 32 GB DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM, Ideal for Ryzen Mobile

ADATA, one of the leading manufacturers of DRAM and NAND products, has just unveiled its latest memory modules. The new ADATA DDR4-3200 32 GB parts are available in both UDIMM and SO-DIMM format with an operating voltage of just 1.2 V. This is just the ticket for adopters of the new Ryzen 4000 Mobile platform looking to run high-capacity memory without compromising on throughput performance.

Back at Computex 2019, ADATA showed off its DDR4-2666 SODIMMs for the desktop market. Fast forward to now and it looks to push performance even higher with its new 32 GB DDR4-3200 modules.

Touching more on the design, we know the ADATA DDR4-2666 modules we saw at Computex were using Micron 16 Gb ICs to build its 32 GB UDIMMs. It is unlikely that ADATA has changed this, but we can't confirm this at present. The lower operating voltage over conventional DDR3 at 1.5 V according to ADATA equates to around 20% less power being drawn, which in turn generates less heat.

Potential use cases for DDR4-3200 32 GB memory is in platforms such as AMD's Threadripper 3000 with a total capacity of 256 GB over eight memory slots. This is more interesting when it comes to mobile platforms such as Ryzen 4000 which has seemingly raised the bar for computational performance in consumer notebooks. Being able to equip a chip with DDR4-3200 helps performance, even if the laptop has a discrete GPU.

In terms of pricing, the new ADATA DDR4-3200 32 GB modules are set to retail with an MSRP of $160. These will filter into retail channels such as Amazon, but they will also be available to purchase from ADATA directly.

Related Reading