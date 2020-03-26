EIZO Expands Availability of OLED Foris Nova Monitor

EIZO this week expanded the availability of its 21.6-inch 4K OLED Foris Nova display. The display was originally launched back in October as a limited-edition product for the Japanese market. Overall, just 500 units were to be made from that production run. However it would seem that EIZO has modified their plans since then, as according to a press release issued by EIZO China, the Foris Nova is now available globally.

The EIZO Foris Nova uses a 21.6-inch printed OLED panel with a 3840×2160 resolution. The display offers a typical/peak brightness range of 132 - 330 nits, a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, and a black-white-black response time of 0.04 ms. The monitor can display 1.07 billion colors, covers 80% of the BT.2020 color space and supports the HDR10 and HLG HDR formats. As for connectivity, the Foris Nova connects to hosts using two HDMI 2.0 inputs, it also has 1 W stereo speakers, one headphone output, and one line out.

EIZO is officially positioning the Foris Nova as a personal entertainment display, though its support for HLG and BT.2020 color gamut makes it handy in professional use cases as well.

Meanwhile, the company's plans to expand the availability of the monitor are a bit odd. As previously noted, when EIZO first announced the monitor they stated they would only make 500 units; but they've yet to actually announce a change to this cap (the official EIZO website still says '500 units' to be made). None the less, the monitor is set to become available to a much larger audience, with the global launch making it available in China and beyond.

EIZO Foris Nova Specifications Foris Nova Panel 21.6" OLED Native Resolution 3840 × 2160 Maximum Refresh Rate 60 Hz Response Time 0.04 ms (black-white-black) Brightness minimum: 0.0005 cd/m²

typical: 132 cd/m²

maximum: 330 cd/m² Contrast 1,000,000:1 Viewing Angles 178°/178° horizontal/vertical Pixel Pitch 0.1245 mm² Pixel Density 204 ppi Display Colors 1.07 billion Color Gamut Support DCI-P3: ?

sRGB/Rec 709: ?

Adobe RGB: ?

SMPTE C: ?

Rec2020: 80% Stand Tilt and height adjustable Inputs 2 × HDMI (2.0a? 2.0b?) PSU External Global Price & Date Q2 2019

The worldwide release of EIZO’s Foris Nova monitor could be a good news for the manufacturer of its 21.6-inch printed OLED panel, JOLED (a division of Japan Display Inc., JDI). Expanded availability of the product could indicate that JOLED has started volume production of its 21.6-inch 4K printed OLED panels, which is why EIZO can now expand availability to China and other markets.

Source: EIZO China (via Sina Tech, OLED-Info)