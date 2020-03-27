Greenliant Launches 1.92 TB M.2 Industrial SSDs

Greenliant Launches 1.92 TB M.2 Industrial SSDsby Anton Shilov on March 27, 2020 12:00 PM EST
Greenliant revealed on Wednesday that it has started shipments of its new industrial-grade ArmourDrive M.2 SSDs. The enhanced-durability drives are rated to operate in a much wider range of temperatures than commercial drives and are available in both NVMe and SATA formats, with capacities from 240 GB up to 1.92 TB.
Greenliant’s ArmourDrive 88PX-series NVMe M.2-2280/PCIe 3.0 x4 SSDs and ArmourDrive 87PX-series SATA M.2-2280 SSDs are designed to operate in temperatures between -40°C and +85°C. The drives use 3D TLC NAND memory, feature a DRAM cache, and are based on an unknown/unlisted controller that support LDPC-based ECC, end-to-end data protection, dynamic and static wear leveling, AES-256/TCG OPAL encryption, and Secure Erase capabilities.
As far as performance is concerned, the Greenliant ArmourDrive 88PX NVMe SSDs are rated for up to 3400 MB/s sequential read speeds as well as up to 1100 MB/s sequential write speeds. Meanwhile, the Greenliant ArmourDrive 87PX SATA SSDs offer up to 550 MB/s sequential read speeds as well as up to 520 MB/s sequential write speeds.
|Greenliant's ArmourDrive 88PX and 87PX-Series SSDs
|Capacity
|240 GB
|480 GB
|960 GB
|1920 GB
|Controller
|NVMe 1.3 or AHCI
LDPC
End-to-End Data Protection
Dynamic and Static Wear Leveling
|NAND Flash
|3D TLC NAND
|Form-Factor, Interface, Protocol
|M.2-2280, PCIe 3.0 x4 or SATA
|Sequential Read
|PCIe
|up to 3400 MB/s
|SATA
|up to 550 MB/s
|Sequential Write
|PCIe
|up to 1100 MB/s
|SATA
|up to 520 MB/s
|Pseudo-SLC Caching
|Supported
|DRAM Buffer
|Yes, capacity unknown
|Encryption
|TCG Opal 2.0
AES-256
|Power Consumption
|PCIe
|Active mode:
1.92TB: 5,200 mW
960GB: 5,000 mW
480GB: 4,100 mW
240GB: 3,900 mW
Idle mode: < 2,000 mW
|SATA
|Active mode:
1.92TB: < 2,100mW
960GB: < 2,000mW
480GB: < 1,800mW
240GB: < 1,500mW
Idle mode: < 900mW
|Warranty
|? years
|MTBF
|2,000,000 hours
Greenliant is not the first company to ship TLC-based M.2 drives that can work in extreme environments, but it is among the first suppliers to start selling 1.92 TB drives for industrial temperature ranges. Building high-capacity SSDs for industrial applications is not particularly easy since they use multi-layered chips all of which should work fine when it is extremely cold or extremely hot.
The company does not disclose prices of its ArmourDrive 88PX NVMe and ArmourDrive 87PX SATA SSDs, as prices depend on the quantity ordered as well as other factors.
