Greenliant Launches 1.92 TB M.2 Industrial SSDs

Greenliant revealed on Wednesday that it has started shipments of its new industrial-grade ArmourDrive M.2 SSDs. The enhanced-durability drives are rated to operate in a much wider range of temperatures than commercial drives and are available in both NVMe and SATA formats, with capacities from 240 GB up to 1.92 TB.

Greenliant’s ArmourDrive 88PX-series NVMe M.2-2280/PCIe 3.0 x4 SSDs and ArmourDrive 87PX-series SATA M.2-2280 SSDs are designed to operate in temperatures between -40°C and +85°C. The drives use 3D TLC NAND memory, feature a DRAM cache, and are based on an unknown/unlisted controller that support LDPC-based ECC, end-to-end data protection, dynamic and static wear leveling, AES-256/TCG OPAL encryption, and Secure Erase capabilities.

As far as performance is concerned, the Greenliant ArmourDrive 88PX NVMe SSDs are rated for up to 3400 MB/s sequential read speeds as well as up to 1100 MB/s sequential write speeds. Meanwhile, the Greenliant ArmourDrive 87PX SATA SSDs offer up to 550 MB/s sequential read speeds as well as up to 520 MB/s sequential write speeds.

Greenliant's ArmourDrive 88PX and 87PX-Series SSDs Capacity 240 GB 480 GB 960 GB 1920 GB Controller NVMe 1.3 or AHCI

LDPC

End-to-End Data Protection

Dynamic and Static Wear Leveling NAND Flash 3D TLC NAND Form-Factor, Interface, Protocol M.2-2280, PCIe 3.0 x4 or SATA Sequential Read PCIe up to 3400 MB/s SATA up to 550 MB/s Sequential Write PCIe up to 1100 MB/s SATA up to 520 MB/s Pseudo-SLC Caching Supported DRAM Buffer Yes, capacity unknown Encryption TCG Opal 2.0

AES-256 Power Consumption PCIe Active mode:

1.92TB: 5,200 mW

960GB: 5,000 mW

480GB: 4,100 mW

240GB: 3,900 mW

Idle mode: < 2,000 mW SATA Active mode:

1.92TB: < 2,100mW

960GB: < 2,000mW

480GB: < 1,800mW

240GB: < 1,500mW

Idle mode: < 900mW Warranty ? years MTBF 2,000,000 hours

Greenliant is not the first company to ship TLC-based M.2 drives that can work in extreme environments, but it is among the first suppliers to start selling 1.92 TB drives for industrial temperature ranges. Building high-capacity SSDs for industrial applications is not particularly easy since they use multi-layered chips all of which should work fine when it is extremely cold or extremely hot.

The company does not disclose prices of its ArmourDrive 88PX NVMe and ArmourDrive 87PX SATA SSDs, as prices depend on the quantity ordered as well as other factors.

Related Reading:

Source: Greenliant