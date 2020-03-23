Apple Now Offering Standalone Afterburner Cards for Mac Pro Upgrades

Apple Now Offering Standalone Afterburner Cards for Mac Pro Upgradesby Anton Shilov on March 23, 2020 12:00 PM EST
- Posted in
- Accelerator
- Apple
- Mac Pro
- FPGA
- Afterburner
Aimed at very specific audiences, Apple’s Mac Pro clearly does not come at a price point that seems reasonable for an average person. Nonetheless, the features it has are not present on an average workstation either. When launched back in December, one such exclusive was Apple’s Afterburner accelerator for video decoding, which was only available with a purchase of a new Mac Pro. Recently, however, the company has made the card available for purchase separately.
The Apple Afterburner Card is a FPGA-based PCIe 3.0 x16 board that accelerates the decoding of video streams encoded using the ProRes and ProRes RAW video codecs. ProRes is commonly used throughout the Mac video editing ecosystem, including in Final Cut Pro X, QuickTime Player X, and numerous third-party programs. Once installed into Mac Pro’s PCIe 3.0 x16 slot, an Afterburner card can support playback of up to 6 streams of 8K ProRes RAW, or up to 23 streams of 4K ProRes RAW, which, suffice it to say, is incredibly useful in the video post-production industry.
Unfortunately, while Apple is making the card freely available for purchase, its system requirements haven't changed. Specifically, it's only officially supported in the 2019 Mac Pro. So officially, at least, 2011 Mac Pro and Hackintosh owners are out of luck. None the less, it'll be interesting to see if hackers can get it to work in other systems, since the true linchpin for support is macOS itself.
The Apple Afterburner Card is available directly from Apple for $2,000.
Related Reading:
- Apple’s 2019 Mac Pro Tower Now Available: From $5,999 to $53,000
- Apple’s 2019 Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR Will Be Available in December
- The Apple WWDC 2019 Keynote Live Blog (Starts at 10am PT/17:00 UTC)
- Apple to Redesign Mac Pro, Comments That GPU Cooling Was A Roadblock
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
2 Comments
View All Comments
Roland00Address - Monday, March 23, 2020 - linkMaybe I do not understand what change, but the Mac Website has allowed the Apple Afterburner Card as a standalone purchase since Dec 2019?
I have a web archive dot org saying this page was available December 18th, 2019. Perhaps it even happened earlier on the days you could first buy the Mac Pro on December 10th, 2019, this is because web archive dot org does not instantly chronicle when a page first goes up instead having captures sometime after the fact. Reply
FreckledTrout - Monday, March 23, 2020 - linkThey really should ship a block of cheddar with it. At least have a little fun with the fact it's great grandmother was a cheese grater. Reply