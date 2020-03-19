The Ultimate Tool for a WFH Lockdown : A 200,000 mAh Battery for 108hrs of Switch Gaming

Suoaki, a Japanese company, has released a semi-portable battery pack rated at 200,000 mAh or 720 Wh. With this battery, it should be capable of charging a laptop for 11 times or a Nintendo Switch for 36 times. This kind of battery pack could be needed for those who need to travel a long distance on car, work somewhere away from the power grid, somewhere with an intermittent power supply, or just ensure that there is some extra power at home or in a remote cottage where one might want to spend the coronavirus quarantine.

The Suoaki S670 is rated at 720 Wh (200,000 mAh), which is why it is a complete overkill. You can't travel on a plane with it, because the legal limit for a battery on an aircraft is 100 Wh, but for those who need charging when travelling by car, or working from an isolated location, this is meant to be a tool to use. To put the 720 Wh capacity into perspective, this is enough to charge a modern laptop for 11 – 13 times, or an iPad Pro for 15 times, or a Nintendo Switch for 36 times. As an added bonus, the battery has two LEDs (sorry, no RGB).

The Suoaki S670 device has four AC outlets, two DC power connectors, two USB 5V/3A Type-A connectors, two USB QC 3.0-compatible ports, one USB 15V/3A Type-C connector that supports a 45 W Power Delivery, and one cigar socket (13V/10A). The battery pack can output up to 500 W of power to multiple devices at once. As for charging, the S670 can use a car charging socket (which takes seven to eight hours) or an AC adapter (which takes five to six hours). As for dimensions and weight, the unit measures 170mm×350mm×235mm and weighs 7.85 kilograms.



Number of charges, according to the manufacturer.

The high-capacity battery pack integrates multiple batteries, it has a microcontroller unit (MCU) and a battery management system (BMS) to support overcharge, overload, overheat/uderheat, overvoltage, and short circuit protection.

The Suoaki S670 720 Wh battery pack is available now in Japan. The unit is available for ¥79,880.

Sources: Suoaki, Hermitage Akihabara