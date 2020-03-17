ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
PC Components
Smartphones & tablets
Systems
ENTERPRISE & IT
GUIDES
DEALS

EIZO Launches ColorEdge CS2740: A 27-Inch 4K Professional Monitor with USB-C

 by Anton Shilov on March 17, 2020 4:00 PM EST
1 Comments | Add A Comment
1 Comments + Add A
Comment

USB Type-C is slowly but surely taking over the display market as the connector of choice. At first, it was added primarily to mainstream office models, but recently manufacturers started to use it on other SKUs too. This month EIZO introduced its new ColorEdge CS2740 professional display with a USB-C connector, one of the first monitors in this class to feature a USB-C interface.

The EIZO ColorEdge CS2740 is a 27-inch 10-bit IPS LCD featuring a 3840×2160 resolution, a typical brightness of 350 nits, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, a 10 ms GtG response time, a 60 Hz maximum refresh rate, and 178°/178° viewing angles. The monitor is aimed at graphics professionals with color critical workloads, so it has a 16-bit lookup table (LUT) for smooth color gradations and covers 99% of the Adobe RGB color gamut. Furthermore, the display is factory calibrated and supports EIZO’s digital uniformity equalizer (DUE) that corrects nonconformities of color tones on the entire LCD.

In addition to professional-grade image quality, the ColorEdge CS2740 boasts advanced connectivity, including a DisplayPort 1.2 input (HDCP 1.3), one HDMI 2.0 port (HDCP 2.2/1.4), and one USB 3.1 Type-C (HDCP 1.3) input. The latter can deliver up to 60 W of power to host PC, which is enough for most laptops. Meanwhile, the LCD also has a dual-port USB 3.0 Type-A hub.

When it comes to ergonomics, the ColorEdge CS2740 comes with a stand that can adjust height, tilt, and swivel. The stand also supports portrait mode.

Specifications of the EIZO ColorEdge 27-Inch USB-C LCD
  ColorEdge CS2740
Panel 27" IPS
Native Resolution 3840 × 2160
Maximum Refresh Rate 60 Hz
Response Time 10 ms
Brightness 350 cd/m² (typical)
Contrast 1000:1
Viewing Angles 178°/178° horizontal/vertical
HDR none
Dynamic Refresh Rate none
Pixel Pitch 0.1557 mm²
Pixel Density 163 ppi
Display Colors 1.07 billion
Color Gamut Support Adobe RGB: 99%
sRGB: ?
Aspect Ratio 16:9
Stand Height: +/-155 mm
Tilt: 35° Up, 5° Down
Swivel: 344°
Pivot: 90°
Inputs 1 × DisplayPort (HDCP 1.3)
1 × HDMI 2.0/2.0b (HDCP 2.2)
1 × USB-C (HDCP 1.3)
Outputs -
USB Hub 2-port USB 3.0 hub
Launch Date Q1 2020

EIZO’s ColorEdge CS2740 is covered by a five-year warranty and is currently shipped to the company’s partners, so expect it to hit the shelves shortly. Pricing of the product is unknown, but it will naturally vary from region to region.

Related Reading:

Source: EIZO

PRINT THIS ARTICLE
POST A COMMENT

1 Comments

View All Comments

  • jvl - Tuesday, March 17, 2020 - link

    While I'm all for resolution and information density, let me tell you 4K on 27" is a pain.
    Let me tell you because I sunk money into this and I'd prefer a refund. Eizo of course is expected to be top notch     Reply
Copyright © 2020. All rights reserved.
BENCH
TOPICS
FOLLOW
ABOUT

Log in

Don't have an account? Sign up now