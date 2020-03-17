EIZO Launches ColorEdge CS2740: A 27-Inch 4K Professional Monitor with USB-C

EIZO Launches ColorEdge CS2740: A 27-Inch 4K Professional Monitor with USB-Cby Anton Shilov on March 17, 2020 4:00 PM EST
USB Type-C is slowly but surely taking over the display market as the connector of choice. At first, it was added primarily to mainstream office models, but recently manufacturers started to use it on other SKUs too. This month EIZO introduced its new ColorEdge CS2740 professional display with a USB-C connector, one of the first monitors in this class to feature a USB-C interface.
The EIZO ColorEdge CS2740 is a 27-inch 10-bit IPS LCD featuring a 3840×2160 resolution, a typical brightness of 350 nits, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, a 10 ms GtG response time, a 60 Hz maximum refresh rate, and 178°/178° viewing angles. The monitor is aimed at graphics professionals with color critical workloads, so it has a 16-bit lookup table (LUT) for smooth color gradations and covers 99% of the Adobe RGB color gamut. Furthermore, the display is factory calibrated and supports EIZO’s digital uniformity equalizer (DUE) that corrects nonconformities of color tones on the entire LCD.
In addition to professional-grade image quality, the ColorEdge CS2740 boasts advanced connectivity, including a DisplayPort 1.2 input (HDCP 1.3), one HDMI 2.0 port (HDCP 2.2/1.4), and one USB 3.1 Type-C (HDCP 1.3) input. The latter can deliver up to 60 W of power to host PC, which is enough for most laptops. Meanwhile, the LCD also has a dual-port USB 3.0 Type-A hub.
When it comes to ergonomics, the ColorEdge CS2740 comes with a stand that can adjust height, tilt, and swivel. The stand also supports portrait mode.
|Specifications of the EIZO ColorEdge 27-Inch USB-C LCD
|ColorEdge CS2740
|Panel
|27" IPS
|Native Resolution
|3840 × 2160
|Maximum Refresh Rate
|60 Hz
|Response Time
|10 ms
|Brightness
|350 cd/m² (typical)
|Contrast
|1000:1
|Viewing Angles
|178°/178° horizontal/vertical
|HDR
|none
|Dynamic Refresh Rate
|none
|Pixel Pitch
|0.1557 mm²
|Pixel Density
|163 ppi
|Display Colors
|1.07 billion
|Color Gamut Support
|Adobe RGB: 99%
sRGB: ?
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Stand
|Height: +/-155 mm
Tilt: 35° Up, 5° Down
Swivel: 344°
Pivot: 90°
|Inputs
|1 × DisplayPort (HDCP 1.3)
1 × HDMI 2.0/2.0b (HDCP 2.2)
1 × USB-C (HDCP 1.3)
|Outputs
|-
|USB Hub
|2-port USB 3.0 hub
|Launch Date
|Q1 2020
EIZO’s ColorEdge CS2740 is covered by a five-year warranty and is currently shipped to the company’s partners, so expect it to hit the shelves shortly. Pricing of the product is unknown, but it will naturally vary from region to region.
