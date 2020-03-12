Oppo’s Find X2 Pro 5G Debuts: S865, 6.7-Inch 120 Hz AMOLED, Periscope Camera, Ceramic or Leather

Oppo’s Find X2 Pro 5G Debuts: S865, 6.7-Inch 120 Hz AMOLED, Periscope Camera, Ceramic or Leatherby Anton Shilov on March 12, 2020 2:00 PM EST
One of the bright sides of sad situations such as event cancellations like MWC, is that vendors don't have to compete for attention against other vendors announcements within a short timeframe, instead choosing their own launch dates and events. Last week Oppo did exactly this, having unveiled its new top-of-the-range handsets: the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro. Both models rely on the latest Snapdragon 865 platform from Qualcomm, and come with support for 5G connectivity, with the Pro model also sporting the company’s signature periscope camera that supports 5X optical zoom and ability to shoot 12 MP RAW images.
As expected for this year’s flagship smartphones, the Oppo Find X2 series uses the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC that is paired with 8 GB of DRAM, as well as 128 GB, 256 GB, or 512 GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Both the regular Find X2 and Find X2 Pro smartphones are equipped with a 6.7-inch FullVision AMOLED display with a 3168×1440 resolution, a corresponding 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 800 nits luminance (probably regular, not peak HDR), as well as a 120 Hz refresh rate, which should be the phone's key feature. The screen can display 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and is covered with Corning’s Gorilla Glass 6 for protection.
The top-of-the-range Oppo Find X2 Pro handset is equipped with a triple-module camera setup that features Sony’s new IMX689 48 MP RGB sensor as the main unit, using Sony’s IMX586 48 MP as the ultrawide sensor, and a periscope telephoto camera that features a 5x optical zoom (10x hybrid zoom, 60x digital zoom) that is powered by a 13 MP sensor.
Courtesy to the complex triple-module camera, the device can shoot pictures in 12 MP RAW format that allows to edit images heavily using appropriate software on the PC. The vanilla Find X2 uses Sony’s IMX586 48 MP RGB sensor, Sony’s IMX708 12 MP ultrawide sensor, and a 13 MP telephoto camera without periscope. Both phones have OIS on their primary and telephoto modules.
Imaging capabilities are not the only differences between the regular Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro smartphones. Without any doubts, both are premium handsets, both use aluminum frames, and the former X2 comes in a ceramic or glass back, whereas the latter X2 Pro comes in ceramic or leather back, which is a quite rare feature.
Furthermore, while the vanilla version is IP54 splash proof, the Pro model is dust/water resistant (IP68-rated) and can survive for 30 minutes at a 1.5-meters depth. The devices are regular "plus-sized" with 74.4-74.5mm device widths, and weigh from 187 grams to 207 grams, depending on the exact SKU.
On the wireless connectivity side of matters, the Oppo Find X2 smartphones support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC. Meanwhile, the handsets lack headphone jacks, only having a USB 3.1 Type-C connector for connectivity and charging. Also, the phone has an under-display fingerprint reader.
|Oppo's Find X2 Series
|Find X2
CPH2023
|Find X2 Pro
CPH2025
|SoC
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
4MB sL3
|GPU
|Adreno 650 @ 587 MHz
|DRAM
|8 GB
12 GB (w/ 256 GB)
|12 GB
|Storage
|128 GB UFS 3.0
256 GB UFS 3.0
|256 GB UFS 3.0
512 GB UFS 3.0
|Display
|6.7" FullVision AMOLED
3168 × 1440 (19.5:9)
120 Hz
800 nits
DCI-P3: 100%
Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Size
|Height
|164.9 mm
|165.2 mm
|Width
|74.5 mm
|74.4 mm
|Depth
|8.0 mm
|8.8 mm (ceramic)
9.5mm (leather)
|Weight
|196 grams - ceramic
187 grams - glass
|207 grams - ceramic
200 grams - leather
|Battery Capacity
|4200 mAh
|4260 mAh
|Wireless Charging
|-
|-
|Rear Cameras
|Main
|Sony IMX586
48 MP 1/2" 0.8µm
f/1.7 w/OIS
|Sony IMX689
48 MP 1/1.4" 1.12µm
f/1.7 w/OIS
|UltraWide
|Sony IMX708
12 MP 1/2.4"
f/2.2 16mm
120° field of view
|Sony IMX586
48 MP 1/2.0" 0.8µm
f/2.2 17mm
120° field of view
|Telephoto
|
13 MP
f/2.4 52mm
w/OIS
|"Periscope"
13 MP 1/3.4" 1.0µm
5x optical zoom
w/OIS
|Flash
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Front Camera
|32 MP 1/2.8" 0.8μm
f/2.4
|I/O
|USB 3.1 Type-C
Under-screen fingerprint reader
|Wireless (local)
|Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
|Cellular
|GSM, CDMA, HSPA, 4G/LTE, 5G
|Splash, Water, Dust Resistance
|IP54
splash proof
|IP68
dust/water resistant
up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes
|Dual-SIM
|Single nano-SIM/nano-USIM
|Launch OS
|Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1
|Launch Price
|Starting at €999
|Starting at €1,199
Oppo’s Find X2 in Ocean Glass and Black Ceramic will be available prices starting €999, whereas the Find X2 Pro in Vegan Leather Orange will cost €1,199. Both smartphones will be available in May.
