Oppo’s Find X2 Pro 5G Debuts: S865, 6.7-Inch 120 Hz AMOLED, Periscope Camera, Ceramic or Leather

One of the bright sides of sad situations such as event cancellations like MWC, is that vendors don't have to compete for attention against other vendors announcements within a short timeframe, instead choosing their own launch dates and events. Last week Oppo did exactly this, having unveiled its new top-of-the-range handsets: the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro. Both models rely on the latest Snapdragon 865 platform from Qualcomm, and come with support for 5G connectivity, with the Pro model also sporting the company’s signature periscope camera that supports 5X optical zoom and ability to shoot 12 MP RAW images.

As expected for this year’s flagship smartphones, the Oppo Find X2 series uses the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC that is paired with 8 GB of DRAM, as well as 128 GB, 256 GB, or 512 GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Both the regular Find X2 and Find X2 Pro smartphones are equipped with a 6.7-inch FullVision AMOLED display with a 3168×1440 resolution, a corresponding 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 800 nits luminance (probably regular, not peak HDR), as well as a 120 Hz refresh rate, which should be the phone's key feature. The screen can display 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and is covered with Corning’s Gorilla Glass 6 for protection.

The top-of-the-range Oppo Find X2 Pro handset is equipped with a triple-module camera setup that features Sony’s new IMX689 48 MP RGB sensor as the main unit, using Sony’s IMX586 48 MP as the ultrawide sensor, and a periscope telephoto camera that features a 5x optical zoom (10x hybrid zoom, 60x digital zoom) that is powered by a 13 MP sensor.

Courtesy to the complex triple-module camera, the device can shoot pictures in 12 MP RAW format that allows to edit images heavily using appropriate software on the PC. The vanilla Find X2 uses Sony’s IMX586 48 MP RGB sensor, Sony’s IMX708 12 MP ultrawide sensor, and a 13 MP telephoto camera without periscope. Both phones have OIS on their primary and telephoto modules.

Imaging capabilities are not the only differences between the regular Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro smartphones. Without any doubts, both are premium handsets, both use aluminum frames, and the former X2 comes in a ceramic or glass back, whereas the latter X2 Pro comes in ceramic or leather back, which is a quite rare feature.

Furthermore, while the vanilla version is IP54 splash proof, the Pro model is dust/water resistant (IP68-rated) and can survive for 30 minutes at a 1.5-meters depth. The devices are regular "plus-sized" with 74.4-74.5mm device widths, and weigh from 187 grams to 207 grams, depending on the exact SKU.

On the wireless connectivity side of matters, the Oppo Find X2 smartphones support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC. Meanwhile, the handsets lack headphone jacks, only having a USB 3.1 Type-C connector for connectivity and charging. Also, the phone has an under-display fingerprint reader.

Oppo's Find X2 Series Find X2

CPH2023 Find X2 Pro

CPH2025 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

1x Cortex A77 @ 2.84GHz 512KB pL2

3x Cortex A77 @ 2.42GHz 3x 256KB pL2

4x Cortex A55 @ 1.80GHz 4x 128KB pL2 4MB sL3 GPU Adreno 650 @ 587 MHz DRAM 8 GB

12 GB (w/ 256 GB) 12 GB Storage 128 GB UFS 3.0

256 GB UFS 3.0 256 GB UFS 3.0

512 GB UFS 3.0 Display 6.7" FullVision AMOLED

3168 × 1440 (19.5:9)

120 Hz

800 nits

DCI-P3: 100%

Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Size Height 164.9 mm 165.2 mm Width 74.5 mm 74.4 mm Depth 8.0 mm 8.8 mm (ceramic)

9.5mm (leather) Weight 196 grams - ceramic

187 grams - glass 207 grams - ceramic

200 grams - leather Battery Capacity 4200 mAh 4260 mAh Wireless Charging - - Rear Cameras Main Sony IMX586

48 MP 1/2" 0.8µm

f/1.7 w/OIS Sony IMX689

48 MP 1/1.4" 1.12µm

f/1.7 w/OIS UltraWide Sony IMX708

12 MP 1/2.4"

f/2.2 16mm

120° field of view Sony IMX586

48 MP 1/2.0" 0.8µm

f/2.2 17mm

120° field of view Telephoto

13 MP

f/2.4 52mm

w/OIS "Periscope"

13 MP 1/3.4" 1.0µm

5x optical zoom

w/OIS Flash Dual-LED dual-tone flash Front Camera 32 MP 1/2.8" 0.8μm

f/2.4 I/O USB 3.1 Type-C

Under-screen fingerprint reader Wireless (local) Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 Cellular GSM, CDMA, HSPA, 4G/LTE, 5G Splash, Water, Dust Resistance IP54

splash proof IP68

dust/water resistant

up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes Dual-SIM Single nano-SIM/nano-USIM Launch OS Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1 Launch Price Starting at €999 Starting at €1,199

Oppo’s Find X2 in Ocean Glass and Black Ceramic will be available prices starting €999, whereas the Find X2 Pro in Vegan Leather Orange will cost €1,199. Both smartphones will be available in May.

