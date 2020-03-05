ATP’s DDR4-3200 Industrial DIMMs: Up to 128GB @ 1.2V for AMD & Intel

ATP has unveiled its latest memory modules for servers and industrial applications, boasting a 3200 MT/s data transfer rate, an industry-standard voltage, and capacities ranging from 2 GB to 128 GB. The modules are available in various form-factors and configurations to address a variety of designs.

ATP’s family of server/embedded/industrial DDR4-3200 at 1.2 V memory modules are validated to work with AMD’s EPYC 7002-series as well as Intel’s 2nd Generation Xeon Scalable CPUs, and are ready for AMD’s upcoming Milan and Genoa CPUs, as well as Intel’s Cooper Lake and Ice Lake processors. ATP uses a variety of certified memory chips for different modules featuring capacities ranging from 2 GB to 128 GB (e.g., the former uses 4 Gb chips, whereas the latter relies on 16 Gb dies).

The industrial-grade modules from ATP use special PCBs featuring thicker gold contacts, PCB underfill, conformal coating, and anti-sulfur resistors that are meant to protect DIMMs from shock/vibration, electromagnetic disturbance, humidity, and harsh chemicals in the air. Also, like other industrial components they are rated for extreme temperatures from –40°C to +85°C. Last but not least, these modules undergo module-level test during burn-in (TDBI) to reveal weak DIMMs that can produce errors.

Given that ATP’s family of DDR4-3200 at 1.2 V modules for server/embedded/industrial are aimed at a variety of designs, they come in LRDIMM, RDIMM, UDIMM, UDIMM ECC, SO-RDIMM, SO-DIMM, SO-DIMM ECC, Mini-RDIMM, and Mini-UDIMM ECC form-factors. Meanwhile, unbuffered DDR4-3200 modules are available in SO-DIMM, UDIMM, ECC UDIMM, ECC SO-DIMM, and RDIMM configurations.

The new DDR4-3200 DIMMs from ATP are expected to be available shortly, at prices that will depend on configurations and form-factors.

Related Reading:

Source: ATP