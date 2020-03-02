Big, Fast, & Curved: The ASUS TUF VG328H1B, A 31.5-Inch Gaming Display

Big, Fast, & Curved: The ASUS TUF VG328H1B, A 31.5-Inch Gaming Displayby Anton Shilov on March 2, 2020 4:00 PM EST
ASUS has unleashed a new TUF Gaming display, the 31.5-inch VG328H1B. The mainstream-segment monitor is aimed at gamers who are after a combination of a large screen size, a curved panel, as well as a high variable refresh rate, all without breaking the bank in terms of pricing.
The ASUS TUF Gaming VG328H1B monitor uses a Full-HD (1920 x 1080) VA panel that features a 1500R curvature, a maximum brightness of 250 nits, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, a 1 ms MPRT response time, and a 165 Hz refresh rate in overclocked mode. The LCD can display 16.7 million of colors and reproduce 120% of the sRGB and 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, which is in line with other modern gaming monitors. At the same time, considering mediocre resolution and brightness, it is pretty evident that developers of the LCD prioritized size and performance over everything else, keeping in line with the TUF lineup's mainstream focus and pricing.
The display fully supports VESA’s Adaptive-Sync (with a 48 Hz – 165 Hz range) and carries AMD’s FreeSync Premium badge. But while ASUS says that Adaptive-Sync will work with NVIDIA’s latest GeForce GTX/RTX graphics cards, it has not been certified as G-Sync Compatible. In addition, the TUF Gaming VG328H1B supports ASUS’ ELMB and ELMB Sync technologies designed to make fast-paced scenes look sharper (whether or not variable refresh is activated). Other notable features for gamers supported by the monitor are Shadow Boost (increases brightness in dark areas) as well as GamePlus and GameVisual modes.
For connectivity, the TUF Gaming VG328H1B has one D-Sub input as well as one HDMI 2.0 port, which makes for a rather odd set of inputs. Meanwhile, the device has two 2 W stereo speakers, an audio input, and a headphone output.
As for ergonomics, the ASUS TUF Gaming VG328H1B comes with a stand that can adjust tilt and swivel, but not height. For users who need more than that, the monitor has VESA 100x100 holes, so it can use an appropriate third-party arm or stand.
|The 31.5-Inch ASUS TUF Gaming LCD w/165 Hz Refresh Rate
|TUF Gaming VG328H1B
|Panel
|31.5-inch class IPS
|Native Resolution
|1920 × 1080
|Maximum Refresh Rate
|165 Hz
|Dynamic Refresh
|Technology
|VESA Adaptive Sync
AMD FreeSync Premium
|Range
|48 Hz - 165 Hz
|Brightness
|250 cd/m²
|Contrast
|3000:1
|Viewing Angles
|178°/178° horizontal/vertical
|Response Time
|1 ms MPRT
|Pixel Pitch
|~0.2537 mm²
|Pixel Density
|~100 PPI
|Color Gamut Support
|sRGB: 120%
DCI-P3: 90%
|Inputs
|1×D-Sub
2×HDMI 2.0
|Audio
|2W stereo speakers
headphone output
audio input
|Stand
|Height: -
Tilt: +23° ~ -5°
Swivel: +/- 15°
Pivot: -
|Warranty
|? years
|Launch Price
|?
Otherwise, while they are announcing the monitor, ASUS isn't disclosing any details about pricing and or availability at this time.
