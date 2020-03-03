Samsung Announces TD5 Monitors: Aggressive, 1000R Curved Office Displays

As one of the major proponents of curved displays, Samsung has been applying curved panels to numerous monitors over the years. Many of these monitors have been aimed at gamers and prosumers, while for other market segments, such as SOHO, Samsung hasn't approached them with the same zeal for rounded displays. Last week, however, the company changed that, revealing its new T55 monitors that feature an aggressive 1000R curvature along with TÜV Rhineland’s Eye Comfort certification for certain models.

With the monitor market already beyond saturation with traditional displays, the key selling point for Samsung's TD5 displays is of course the 1000R curve. With most monitors on the market using 1500R or 1800R curves, the TD5s have a noticeably narrower curve than other monitors. Citing a a clinical study conducted by professor Seong-Joon Kim at Seoul National University Hospital, Samsung is promoting the new curved displays as provoking less eye strain than flat monitors, as they bring the whole picture closer to the human eye. Furthermore, Samsung says, because the 1000R curvature radius closely matches the human field of view, this is a more optimal curvature than less aggressive options. To that end, 1000R curvature is the core feature of the whole Samsung T55 lineup.

Overall, the T55 family consists of three models: the C24T55, C27T55 and C32T55, which offer 24-inch, 27-inch, and 32-inch diagonals respectively. All the LCDs use a 1920×1080 VA panel that offers a max brightness of 250 nits brightness, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, 4 ms response time, and a 75 Hz maximum refresh rate. The LCDs can display 16.7 million of colors and reproduce 119% of the sRGB, 88% of the Adobe RGB, and 88% of the DCI-P3 color spaces, which is quite good given their positioning (and the fact that their rivals usually support only the sRGB gamut).

The monitors feature a minimalist ‘3-side borderless’ design with a fabric-textured backside and use stands with a 6-mm slim metal base that can only adjust tilt. As for connectivity, the monitors have a DisplayPort input, a D-Sub input, and an HDMI port to ensure compatibility with both modern and legacy PCs.

Designed primarily for productivity/office workloads, the monitors are not exactly meant for entertainment uses, but Samsung nevertheless equipped them with a scaler that supports VESA’s Adaptive-Sync (and AMD FreeSync) variable refresh rate technology and added speakers to 27-inch and 32-inch models.

General Specifications of Samsung's T55 Displays C24T55

24-inch C27T55

27-inch C32T55

32-inch Panel 24" VA 27" VA 32" VA Native Resolution 1920 × 1080 Maximum Refresh Rate 75 Hz Response Time 4 ms Brightness 250 cd/m² Contrast 3000:1 Backlighting LED (?) Viewing Angles 178°/178° horizontal/vertical Curvature 1000R Aspect Ratio 16:9 Color Gamut sRGB: 119%

AdobeRGB: 88%

DCI-P3: 88% Dynamic Refresh Rate Tech VESA Adaptive-Sync

(AMD FreeSync) Pixel Pitch 0.2767 mm² 0.3113 mm² 0.369 mm² Pixel Density 91.8 PPI 81.6 PPI 68.8 PPI Inputs DisplayPort

D-Sub

HDMI Audio audio in

audio out audio in

audio out

5W stereo speakers USB Hub - - - MSRP ? ? ?

While Samsung lists all three T55 monitors on its website, the company yet has to reveal their exact launch dates or prices.

Source: Samsung DisplaySolutions (via Tom’s Hardware)