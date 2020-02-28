Corsair’s One Pro i200: A Compact HEDT with Intel’s 10th Gen 14-Core CPU & NVIDIA’s RTX 2080 Ti

Corsair’s One Pro i200: A Compact HEDT with Intel’s 10th Gen 14-Core CPU & NVIDIA’s RTX 2080 Tiby Anton Shilov on February 28, 2020 4:00 PM EST
Corsair has introduced a new version of its One Pro i-series compact high-end desktop (HEDT) that further improves performance for prosumers and gamers. The new Corsair One Pro i200 machine packs a 14-core Intel Core X-series processor as well as NVIDIA’s top-of-the-range GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card. Interestingly, Corsair’s new flagship desktop PC costs $500 less than the company’s previous HEDT machine at launch.
The Corsair One Pro i200 high-end desktop comes in the same 12-liter grey chassis with two RGB stripes as the Corsair One Pro i180. The new system continues to use ASRock’s X299E-ITX/ac motherboard, which now houses the 14-core Core i9-10940X processor (Cascade Lake) as well as the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. The CPU and the GPU are cooled down using individual closed-loop liquid cooling systems, dissipating a total of ~400 W of thermal power.
Being based on standard PC parts, the system is fully upgradeable, including the CPU, GPU, and other parts. That said, the i200 lives up to the 'compact' name, so maneuvering room as well as overall TDPs need to be taken into consideration before any significant alterations.
Designed for the performance-hungry users, the Corsair One Pro i200 comes with 64 GB of DDR4-2666 memory, and a 2 TB M.2/NVMe SSD (the manufacturer no longer uses a 2.5-inch SATA HDD). Connectivity wise, the system is equipped Intel’s Wireless-AC 8265 802.11ac + Bluetooth 4.2 controller, two GbE ports (driven by Intel’s I219-V and I211-AT), six USB 3.0 Type-A connectors, one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, a TRRS audio jack, and four display outputs (three DisplayPort 1.4 and one HDMI 2.0b).
|Specifications of the Corsair One Pro i200 HEDT PC
|Model
|Corsair One
Pro i200
|Product ID
|CS-9040004
|CPU
|Core i9-10940X
14C/28T
3.30 GHz Base
4.60 GHz Turbo
165 W
|GPU
|GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
1350-1545 MHz
11 GB GDDR6
14 Gbps
250 W
|Cooling
|Custom closed-loop air+liquid cooling systems
|DRAM
|64 GB DDR4-2667
|Motherboard
|mini-ITX, X299 chipset
|Storage
|SSD
|2 TB NVMe
|HDD
|-
|I/O
|Intel’s Wireless-AC 8265 802.11ac + Bluetooth 4.2 adapter
2 × GbE ports (driven by Intel’s I219-V and I211-AT)
6 × USB 3.0 Type-A connectors
1 × USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port
1 × TRRS audio jack
1 × DisplayPort 1.4
3 × HDMI 2.0b
|PSU
|750W SFX
|Warranty
|2 years
|MSRP
|$4,499
The Corsair One Pro i200 with Intel’s 14-core Core i9-10940X CPU and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GPU is available immediately for $4,499. The system is covered by a two-year warranty.
Related Reading:
- Corsair One Pro i180: New Flagship Mini-PC with i9-9920X and RTX 2080 Ti
- Corsair ONE Gets Caffeinated: Now with Coffee Lake
- Corsair’s ONE SFF PCs Get Upgraded: GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, 32 GB of RAM, NVMe SSD
- CORSAIR ONE Gaming PC Released
- Corsair’s Bulldog 2.0 Gets Kaby Lake-Compatible Z270 Motherboard, New Cooler
Source: Corsair
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
5 Comments
View All Comments
EliteRetard - Friday, February 28, 2020 - linkThose are expensive parts, but still the price seemed high.
Decided to look at retail prices to get an idea what the case/cooling/construction costs were.
Looks like it's around $1500...I feel like that's a bit much even if it is semi custom.
$500 MOBO
$800 CPU
$1200 GPU
$250 RAM (4x16GB SODIMM)
$180 PSU Reply
yeeeeman - Friday, February 28, 2020 - linkNot 1500, more like 3000$ only for the parts you listed. Add to that cooling and build and you get to the 4500$ asking price. Reply
Scalarscience - Friday, February 28, 2020 - linkI concur about prices compared to self builds, but this is targeting a market that will put this on their balance sheets as a business expense along with service contracts that are balanced against the earnings this will enable. For a home gamer or user who has time to do their IT work, the savings of building and maintaining your own are worth it. For a business it's more about deploying something that works out of the box and has as little downtime as possible. Reply
EliteRetard - Friday, February 28, 2020 - linkMy bad, somehow missed the SSD, I'll add ~$350 (varies from $200-450)
That reduces the case/cooling/construction to $1200 or so.
Unless I missed something else. Reply
nandnandnand - Friday, February 28, 2020 - linkCore i9-10940X for compact HEDT? Try Ryzen 9 3950X. Reply