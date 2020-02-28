Corsair’s One Pro i200: A Compact HEDT with Intel’s 10th Gen 14-Core CPU & NVIDIA’s RTX 2080 Ti

Corsair has introduced a new version of its One Pro i-series compact high-end desktop (HEDT) that further improves performance for prosumers and gamers. The new Corsair One Pro i200 machine packs a 14-core Intel Core X-series processor as well as NVIDIA’s top-of-the-range GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card. Interestingly, Corsair’s new flagship desktop PC costs $500 less than the company’s previous HEDT machine at launch.

The Corsair One Pro i200 high-end desktop comes in the same 12-liter grey chassis with two RGB stripes as the Corsair One Pro i180. The new system continues to use ASRock’s X299E-ITX/ac motherboard, which now houses the 14-core Core i9-10940X processor (Cascade Lake) as well as the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. The CPU and the GPU are cooled down using individual closed-loop liquid cooling systems, dissipating a total of ~400 W of thermal power.

Being based on standard PC parts, the system is fully upgradeable, including the CPU, GPU, and other parts. That said, the i200 lives up to the 'compact' name, so maneuvering room as well as overall TDPs need to be taken into consideration before any significant alterations.

Designed for the performance-hungry users, the Corsair One Pro i200 comes with 64 GB of DDR4-2666 memory, and a 2 TB M.2/NVMe SSD (the manufacturer no longer uses a 2.5-inch SATA HDD). Connectivity wise, the system is equipped Intel’s Wireless-AC 8265 802.11ac + Bluetooth 4.2 controller, two GbE ports (driven by Intel’s I219-V and I211-AT), six USB 3.0 Type-A connectors, one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, a TRRS audio jack, and four display outputs (three DisplayPort 1.4 and one HDMI 2.0b).

Specifications of the Corsair One Pro i200 HEDT PC Model Corsair One

Pro i200 Product ID CS-9040004 CPU Core i9-10940X

14C/28T

3.30 GHz Base

4.60 GHz Turbo

165 W GPU GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

1350-1545 MHz

11 GB GDDR6

14 Gbps

250 W Cooling Custom closed-loop air+liquid cooling systems DRAM 64 GB DDR4-2667 Motherboard mini-ITX, X299 chipset Storage SSD 2 TB NVMe HDD - I/O Intel’s Wireless-AC 8265 802.11ac + Bluetooth 4.2 adapter

2 × GbE ports (driven by Intel’s I219-V and I211-AT)

6 × USB 3.0 Type-A connectors

1 × USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port

1 × TRRS audio jack

1 × DisplayPort 1.4

3 × HDMI 2.0b PSU 750W SFX Warranty 2 years MSRP $4,499

The Corsair One Pro i200 with Intel’s 14-core Core i9-10940X CPU and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GPU is available immediately for $4,499. The system is covered by a two-year warranty.

