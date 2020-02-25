A 27-Inch 240 Hz 2560x1440 Monitor: AOC Reveals Agon AG273QZ

A 27-Inch 240 Hz 2560x1440 Monitor: AOC Reveals Agon AG273QZby Anton Shilov on February 25, 2020 5:00 PM EST
For gamers who demand the maximum refresh rate and the lowest Moving Picture Response Time (MPRT) possible, AOC has introduced its new 27-inch display. The Agon AG273QZ happens to be among the first 27-inch monitors that combine a 240 Hz maximum refresh rate and a QHD resolution for those who need performance and higher-than-Full-HD resolution.
AOC’s Agon AG273QZ uses a new generation 27-inch TN panel of a 2560x1440 resolution that promises a wider color gamut and other improvements compared to regular TN panels (a claim that, frankly speaking, needs verification). Specification wise, we are talking about a monitor with 400 nits peak brightness, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, 170º /160º viewing angles, a 0.5 ms MPRT response time, and a 240 Hz maximum refresh rate.
Because of the improved panel, the Agon AG273QZ LCD can display 16.7 million colors and reproduce 126.4% of the sRGB, 93.7% of the AdobeRGB, and (at least) 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamuts. Meanwhile, the monitor is AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified.
When it comes to connectivity, the Agon AG273QZ has two DisplayPort 1.4 and, a D-Sub, and two HDMI 2.0 inputs, enough to connect a gaming PC (or three) as well as a couple of modern game consoles. In addition, the monitor has a quad-port USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A hub. The audio department of the display includes two 5W speakers, a microphone in, and a headphone out.
Like the vast majority of gaming displays, the Agon AG273QZ comes with a stand that can adjust height, tilt, and swivel. Also, the monitor can work in portrait mode. Alternatively, it is possible to attach the LCD to a VESA 75x75 arm. Meanwhile, to add some bling, the LCD has an RGB ring on the rear.
|AOC's 27-Inch QHD 240 Hz Display
|Spectrum 240 Hz 1440p
|Panel
|27-inch class TN
|Native Resolution
|2560 × 1440
|Maximum Refresh Rate
|240 Hz
|Dynamic Refresh
|Technology
|VESA Adaptive Sync
(AMD FreeSync Premium Pro Certified)
|Range
|48 Hz - 240 Hz
|Brightness
|400 cd/m² peak
|Contrast
|1000:1
|Viewing Angles
|170°/160° horizontal/vertical
|Response Time
|0.5 ms MPRT
|HDR
|HDR10
DisplayHDR 400
|Pixel Pitch
|0.2334 mm²
|Pixel Density
|~109 PPI
|Color Gamut Support
|90% DCI-P3
126.4% sRGB
93.7% Adobe RGB
|Inputs
|2×DP 1.4 input/output
2×D-Sub
2×HDMI 2.0
|USB Hub
|Quad-port USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A
|Audio
|headphone out
microphone in
5W stereo speakers
|Stand
|Swivel: 32° ~ 32°
Tilt: 5.5° ±1° ~ 21.5° ±1.5°
Height: 110mm
|Warranty
|3 years
|MSRP
|UK: £659
AOC will start sales of its Agon AG273QZ monitor in February, months before 27-inch Fast IPS panels with a 240 Hz refresh rate will hit mass production. In the UK, the product will carry an RRP of £659, so expect an MSRP of around $700 in the USA.
Source: AOC
Guspaz - Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - link"2×D-Sub"
There is only one VGA connector in the photo. Reply
GreenReaper - Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - linkAnd it's not even specified as coming with a VGA input! But it does come with a VGA cable.
https://eu.aoc.com/en/gaming-monitors/AG273QZ
I guess they forgot? Would be weird to have one and it doesn't work. Reply
kevin.mcc - Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - linkWant to peek my interest? Same specs except 32 or 34 inch and $500 MSRP in USA. Reply
Vitor - Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - linkIncredible how ignored hdmi 2.1 is. Reply