A 27-Inch 240 Hz 2560x1440 Monitor: AOC Reveals Agon AG273QZ

For gamers who demand the maximum refresh rate and the lowest Moving Picture Response Time (MPRT) possible, AOC has introduced its new 27-inch display. The Agon AG273QZ happens to be among the first 27-inch monitors that combine a 240 Hz maximum refresh rate and a QHD resolution for those who need performance and higher-than-Full-HD resolution.

AOC’s Agon AG273QZ uses a new generation 27-inch TN panel of a 2560x1440 resolution that promises a wider color gamut and other improvements compared to regular TN panels (a claim that, frankly speaking, needs verification). Specification wise, we are talking about a monitor with 400 nits peak brightness, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, 170º /160º viewing angles, a 0.5 ms MPRT response time, and a 240 Hz maximum refresh rate.

Because of the improved panel, the Agon AG273QZ LCD can display 16.7 million colors and reproduce 126.4% of the sRGB, 93.7% of the AdobeRGB, and (at least) 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamuts. Meanwhile, the monitor is AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified.

When it comes to connectivity, the Agon AG273QZ has two DisplayPort 1.4 and, a D-Sub, and two HDMI 2.0 inputs, enough to connect a gaming PC (or three) as well as a couple of modern game consoles. In addition, the monitor has a quad-port USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A hub. The audio department of the display includes two 5W speakers, a microphone in, and a headphone out.

Like the vast majority of gaming displays, the Agon AG273QZ comes with a stand that can adjust height, tilt, and swivel. Also, the monitor can work in portrait mode. Alternatively, it is possible to attach the LCD to a VESA 75x75 arm. Meanwhile, to add some bling, the LCD has an RGB ring on the rear.

AOC's 27-Inch QHD 240 Hz Display Spectrum 240 Hz 1440p Panel 27-inch class TN Native Resolution 2560 × 1440 Maximum Refresh Rate 240 Hz Dynamic Refresh Technology VESA Adaptive Sync

(AMD FreeSync Premium Pro Certified) Range 48 Hz - 240 Hz Brightness 400 cd/m² peak Contrast 1000:1 Viewing Angles 170°/160° horizontal/vertical Response Time 0.5 ms MPRT HDR HDR10

DisplayHDR 400 Pixel Pitch 0.2334 mm² Pixel Density ~109 PPI Color Gamut Support 90% DCI-P3

126.4% sRGB

93.7% Adobe RGB Inputs 2×DP 1.4 input/output

2×D-Sub

2×HDMI 2.0 USB Hub Quad-port USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A Audio headphone out

microphone in

5W stereo speakers Stand Swivel: 32° ~ 32°

Tilt: 5.5° ±1° ~ 21.5° ±1.5°

Height: 110mm Warranty 3 years MSRP UK: £659

AOC will start sales of its Agon AG273QZ monitor in February, months before 27-inch Fast IPS panels with a 240 Hz refresh rate will hit mass production. In the UK, the product will carry an RRP of £659, so expect an MSRP of around $700 in the USA.

Source: AOC