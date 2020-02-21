GIGABYTE Unveils Comet Lake-Based BRIX UCFF PC: 6 Cores, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, & RS232

GIGABYTE has quietly added its first Comet Lake-U-powered ultra-compact form-factor (UCFF) BRIX PCs to its lineup. The new systems were designed for home, office, and commercial applications, they offer up to six cores as well as advanced connectivity.

GIGABYTE’s lineup of BRIX UCFF barebones PCs based on Intel’s 10th Generation Core (Comet Lake-U) processors currently includes four base models featuring the Core i7-10710U with six cores, the Core i7-10510U as well as the Core i5-10210U with four cores, and the Core i3-10110U with two cores. All systems can be equipped with up to 64 GB of DDR4-2666 memory using two SO-DIMMs, an M.2-2280 SSD with a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface, and a 2.5-inch SSD or HDD with a SATA 6 Gbps interface.

Connectivity capabilities of all Comet Lake-U-powered GIGABYTE BRIX systems are similar and include Intel’s Wireless-AC 3168 Wi-Fi 5 + Bluetooth 4.2 M.2-2230 adapter, a GbE port (controlled by the Intel i219V), a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C connector, five USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, two HDMI 2.0 display outputs, and a 3.5-mm combo jack for headsets, and an RS232 COM port. In addition, the new barebones can accommodate an add-on-card that adds another GbE and another RS232 COM port.

Measuring 119.5×119.5×46.8 mm, the GIGABYTE BRIX barebones with Intel’s Comet Lake-U will easily fit into any environment. GIGABYTE has developed a pretty broad market for the BRIX systems over the years, so the company is aiming for everything from home and office out to commercial applications like digital signage, and even for applications that require RS232 COM connectivity.

Overall, GIGABYTE is among the first computer makers to introduce UCFF barebones PC with Intel’s Comet Lake-U processors. Interestingly, despite mobile nature of the CPU, the manufacturer equips the systems with fairly beefy 90 W and 135 W external PSUs.

GIGABYTE's 10th Gen BRIX Mainstream Mini PC Systems Model BRi7H-10710 BRi7H-10510 BRi5H-10210 BRi3H-10110 CPU Core i7-10710U

6C/12T

1.1 - 4.7 GHz

12 MB

15 W Core i7-10510U

4C/8T

1.8 - 4.9 GHz

8 MB

15 W Core i5-10210U

4C/8T

1.6 - 4.2 GHz

6 MB

15 W Core i3-10110U

2C/4T

2.1 - 4.1 GHz

4 MB

15 W GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 DRAM Two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots

Up to 64 GB of DDR4-2666 in dual-channel mode Motherboard proprietary Storage SSD M.2-2280 (PCIe 3.0 x4) DFF 1 × 2.5-inch/9.5-mm SATA 6 Gbps SD - Wireless Intel Wireless-AC 3168

802.11ac Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 4.2 module Ethernet 1 × GbE port (Intel i219V) USB Front 1 × USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C

3 × USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A Back 2 × USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A Display Outputs 2 × HDMI 2.0b Audio 1 × 3.5mm audio jack (Realtek) COM 1 × RS232 COM port PSU 135 W PSU (19V/7.1A) 90 W PSU (19V/4.3A) Operating Temperatures 0°C to +35°C 0°C to +50°C Dimensions Length: 119.5 mm

Width: 119.5 mm

Height: 46.8 mm

Now that GIGABYTE lists its Comet Lake-enabled BRIX barebones on its website, expect them to hit the market shortly.

Source: GIGABYTE (via CNX Software)